HARMAN Automotive Continues Its Winning Streak With Several Awards and Recognitions

HARMAN's Automotive division has been recognized with numerous industry accolades on our continued journey of delivering consumer experiences at an automotive grade, and the momentum continued in 2023!

HARMAN Automotive creates road-ready products for a safer, personalized, and more connected in-vehicle experience, and our commitment to quality has never wavered. Since our look back at recent automotive industry awards earlier in the year, HARMAN has continued to capture the attention of leading industry organizations and key customers. It is an honor to receive these prestigious recognitions for automotive excellence, and we owe this success to our HARMAN Automotive team members whose dedication, collaboration and innovative thinking make it possible for HARMAN to deliver incredible experiences for drivers and passengers.

Take a closer look at some of the latest customer, HR, and industry honors that HARMAN's automotive teams were awarded in the past few months.

Industry & Innovation Awards

Fast Company Innovation by Design Award : HARMAN Ready Care was honored in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, for purposeful integration of several key technologies to enhance driver safety and well-being.

: HARMAN Ready Care was honored in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, for purposeful integration of several key technologies to enhance driver safety and well-being. AutoTech Breakthrough V2X Company of the Year : This award exemplifies everything we are working towards as automotive technology integration experts, seamlessly keeping vehicles and drivers situationally aware even in complex environments. In the fourth annual awards, AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, recognized the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

: This award exemplifies everything we are working towards as automotive technology integration experts, seamlessly keeping vehicles and drivers situationally aware even in complex environments. In the fourth annual awards, AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, recognized the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award: Frost & Sullivan presented HARMAN with this year's Best Practices Company of the Year Award in the global connected car platform industry. This recognition is Frost & Sullivan's top honor and based on extensive analysis of the Global Connected Car Platform industry.

Frost & Sullivan presented HARMAN with this year's Best Practices Company of the Year Award in the global connected car platform industry. This recognition is Frost & Sullivan's top honor and based on extensive analysis of the Global Connected Car Platform industry. Resilinc's R Score® Top 30 List: Resilinc scored HARMAN as a top 5 supplier in the high-tech supply chain with the best risk and resiliency programs based on its Resilinc R Score®, which measures supply chain resiliency based on key metrics including performance, network resilience, transparency, continuity of supply, and risk program maturity.

Customer Recognition

Toyota Guangzhou "Quality Kaizen Pioneer Award": Toyota Guangzhou recognized HARMAN for outstanding quality performance in 2022, with zero defective units in a full year of manufacturing - a level that few suppliers achieved.

Toyota Guangzhou recognized HARMAN for outstanding quality performance in 2022, with zero defective units in a full year of manufacturing - a level that few suppliers achieved. General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award: HARMAN's Querétaro and Juárez facilities were granted the GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award for high quality and performance. In Querétaro, HARMAN has received this prestigious award for 2 years in a row for manufacturing plant 1 and 3 years in a row for manufacturing plant 2.

HARMAN's Querétaro and Juárez facilities were granted the GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award for high quality and performance. In Querétaro, HARMAN has received this prestigious award for 2 years in a row for manufacturing plant 1 and 3 years in a row for manufacturing plant 2. Toyota Performance Logistics Award: HARMAN's Manaus, Brazil facility was also recognized by Toyota for delivering 100% of orders on time without logistical problems and delivering on our commitment to quality and efficiency in operations logistics.

HR Awards

Family Friendly Workplace Award : The Family Friendly Hungary Center recognized HARMAN Hungary for our dedication to employee well-being and work-life balance. To support our employees' well-being, the HR team in Hungary launched various initiatives based on feedback and employee satisfaction surveys, including flexible work arrangements, health screenings, housing allowances, annual family days and more, as part of our efforts to foster employee loyalty and attract qualified new talent.

: The Family Friendly Hungary Center recognized HARMAN Hungary for our dedication to employee well-being and work-life balance. To support our employees' well-being, the HR team in Hungary launched various initiatives based on feedback and employee satisfaction surveys, including flexible work arrangements, health screenings, housing allowances, annual family days and more, as part of our efforts to foster employee loyalty and attract qualified new talent. Tódor Kármán Prize: University of Óbuda, our educational partner in enriching higher technical education, nominated HARMAN Hungary for this award for our support of education, training and scientific research in Hungary. HARMAN is involved with five universities throughout Hungary where we support dual education programs and employ nearly eighty dual students. Together, we have carried out extensive programs promoting innovation and growth in the academic field.

HARMAN secured additional HR and industry recognition this past year in key regions like China, Hungary, and Mexico as well. HARMAN's Dandong, China facility was recognized with Built in Quality Supply-Based Certification for its successful implementation. Both HARMAN's Dandong and Suzhou, China facilities achieved Top Employer status based on independent research of the human resources environment by the Top Employers Institute. In Hungary, HARMAN was recognized as a Responsible Employer for corporate social responsibility and as one of the Best Workplaces for Women. In Mexico, HARMAN's facilities also received recognitions for efforts to give back and promote inclusivity: HARMAN Juárez was honored with the Socially Responsible Company award HARMAN Queretaro received the Commitment to Gender Equality award.

Each of these accomplishments reaffirm HARMAN's leadership in setting the standard for quality, safety, and innovation in the automotive industry worldwide. Congratulations to our global HARMAN team for helping us achieve these incredible milestones on our journey to reimagine the in-vehicle experience!

