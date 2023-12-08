Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Copperstone Resources AB (170/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Copperstone Resources AB's annual general meeting, held on November 30, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 1:20. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Dec 13, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: COPP Terms: Reverse split: 1:20 Current ISIN: SE0020999639 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 12, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0021148160 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Dec 13, 2023