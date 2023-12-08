Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag-News zum Wochenende bietet spektakuläre Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EX75 | ISIN: SE0020999639 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KP0
Frankfurt
08.12.23
16:15 Uhr
0,097 Euro
+0,008
+8,61 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023 | 17:10
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Copperstone Resources AB (170/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Copperstone Resources AB's annual general
meeting, held on November 30, 2023, the company will carry out a stock
split/reverse stock split in relations 1:20. The share will be traded under new
ISIN code with effect from Dec 13, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 COPP        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:20
Current ISIN:                SE0020999639    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 12, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0021148160    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Dec 13, 2023
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.