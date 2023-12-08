DJ TUI AG: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 08-Dec-2023 / 16:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frank Jakobi 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board Initial notification/Amendment b) Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor TUI AG a) Name 529900SL2WSPV293B552 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares a) Identification code ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Nature of the transaction b) Disposal of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 6.56 EUR 1542.516747 Shares

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 10,118.91 EUR

- Price

2023-12-06

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

