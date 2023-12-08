Polysilicon prices fell by as much as 0.63% in China this week, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA).The CNMIA said that average polysilicon prices fell slightly this week. The weighted average price of n-type polysilicon was CNY 68.1 ($9.57)/kg, down 0.15% from the previous price release. Class I monocrystalline polysilicon was priced at CNY62.7/kg, down 0.63%. This is the sixth consecutive week since Oct. 18 that silicon prices have fallen. China Huaneng Group has launched a procurement round for 10 GW of solar panels and 10 GW of invertrers. The state-owned ...

