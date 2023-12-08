Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag-News zum Wochenende bietet spektakuläre Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2023 | 18:02
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revive Recovery and Detox Services Clarifies NO AFFILIATION With Revive Premier Treatment Center

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Revive Recovery and Detox Services, an addiction treatment center located in West Los Angeles, announced today that it has no affiliation or association with Revive Premier Treatment Center, a mental health facility also located in the Los Angeles area.

Revive Recovery & Detox Services

Revive Recovery & Detox Services

"We understand there has been some public confusion given the similarity of our names," said Dr. Ronaye Calvert, Executive Director of Revive Recovery and Detox Services. "However, we want to clearly state to the Los Angeles community and our patients that we are not affiliated in any way with Revive Premier Treatment Center, now or ever."

Revive Recovery and Detox Services is independently owned and operated and has been so since its founding in 2014.

Revive Recovery is a premier addiction treatment and detoxification center with an outstanding reputation for empowering lasting recovery and transforming lives. The facility and its staff pride themselves on providing compassionate, evidence-based care to patients.

"We are deeply committed to our patients and to providing ethical, responsible treatment," Dr. Calvert said. "We remain dedicated to being a trusted resource for those struggling with substance abuse and addiction in Los Angeles and we are grateful for our consistent reputation in upholding the highest standard of ethics and client-centered care."

With this statement, Revive Recovery and Detox Services seeks to definitively dispel any misconception that it is connected to or affiliated with any other treatment center or program.

Revive Recovery and Detox Services is an independent organization that strives to deliver quality individualized care to every person who comes through its doors.

For more information about Revive Recovery and Detox Services, visit www.ReviveDetoxLosAngeles.com.

Contact Information

Revive Detox
Marketing Manager
info@revivedetox.com
(844) 467-3848

SOURCE: Revive Recovery and Detox Services

.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.