Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health to Participate at Capital Link's 'Invest in Greece' Forum in New York

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, has announced the participation of its CEO, Greg Siokas, in Capital Link's Invest in Greece Forum (Accelerating Investments for Sustainable Growth). The event will take place on Monday, December 11, 2023, at The Metropolitan Club in New York City. Mr. Siokas, will serve as a panelist in the discussion on Greece as a Regional Healthcare Hub - Investment Opportunities. The discussion is scheduled at 3:10 pm in the Great Hall at The Metropolitan Club.

About Capital Link's Invest in Greece Forum

The Forum, which is an international summit about Greece in New York, is organized in cooperation with the NYSE and the Athens Exchange Group and major Global Investment Banks. It is the longest-running investment forum about Greece abroad, engaged in a systematic effort to promote Greece as a business and investment destination to a global audience.

Top government officials and private sector leaders from Greece and the United States, as well as a group of international investors and financiers, share their insight on Greece as a Business and Investment Destination The Forum will showcase Greece's competitive advantages and focus on business and investment opportunities across the major sectors of the economy, as well as the challenges facing the global economy today.

The Forum features panel discussions on key sectors of the economy (macro, stock market, energy, banking, infrastructure, hospitality, digital commerce, and more) as well as 1x1 meetings with government officials and the management of the listed companies.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, and www.zipdoctor.co.

