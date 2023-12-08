Turkeyana Clinic Enters a New Era with Advanced Treatments and Increased Healthcare Investments

Istanbul, Türkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Turkeyana Clinic, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, has experienced remarkable growth in 2023, attracting global investors with its cutting-edge treatments and strong financial performance. The clinic has seen a significant increase in the number of patients, revenue, and investment, all while maintaining its high standards of quality care.





Turkeyana Clinic



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/189022_9350de81d41bcaa4_001full.jpg

In 2023, Turkeyana Clinic achieved the following financial milestones:

Revenue growth of 40% year-over-year

It was discussed that Turkeyana, one of the leading global investors in health tourism, will invest 45% more compared to 2022 and will try to improve its place in the global market.

Increase in the number of patients by 42% year-over-year

Turkeyana Clinic's financial success is attributed to its innovative treatment methods, which are based on the latest research and technology. Turkeyana Clinic's website, available at https://turkeyanaclinic.com/en/hair-transplant/, details their extensive range of treatments, including hair transplants, dental implants, and various plastic surgeries, all offered in Turkey. The clinic's treatments have been proven to be effective and have helped many patients improve their quality of life.

In addition to its financial success, Turkeyana Clinic is also committed to providing high-quality healthcare to its patients. Turkeyana Clinic's team of experienced and qualified experts is dedicated to providing personalized care to each patient. Turkeyana Clinic also invests heavily in research and development to ensure that it is at the forefront of innovative healthcare solutions.





Turkeyana Clinic

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/189022_9350de81d41bcaa4_002full.jpg

Quote from the Clinical Operations Manager of Turkeyana Clinic:

"We are thrilled with the growth and success that Turkeyana Clinic has achieved in 2023," said Kivanç Korkmaz, the Clinical Operations Manager of Turkeyana Clinic. "Our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality healthcare has resonated with patients and investors alike. We are grateful for the support of our investors and patients, and we look forward to continuing to grow and expand in the years to come."

Turkeyana Clinic: Company Information and Future Plans

Turkeyana was founded in 2012 with the goal of excellence in healthcare. Since then, Turkeyana has been a unique example in its path to making rapid strides in the medical field and making a difference.

The Clinic offers a wide range of treatments for a variety of conditions, including hair transplants, dental implants, and plastic surgeries in Turkey. Its strategy and standards are shaped around this mission. Excellence is the catalyst that drives all procedures and activities. It manifests itself in various forms, including the desire to provide a patient-satisfying medical environment, working with top-notch doctors, nurses, staff, drivers, medical equipment, and technology to give patients the best possible treatment experience.

In the future, Turkeyana Clinic plans to expand its operations and open new clinics in major cities around the world. The clinic also plans to invest in new research and development initiatives to develop even more innovative and effective treatments for its patients.

Turkeyana Clinic Contact Information:

Contact details:

Email: contact@turkeyanaclinic.com

contact@turkeyanaclinic.com Phone Number: +90 507 552 20 20

Learn more about Turkeyana Clinic and its innovative healthcare solutions by visiting their website at https://turkeyanaclinic.com/en/.

