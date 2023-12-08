New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - New Life Teeth Clinic, Dr. Stuart Lutton's dental care institution, has announced the upcoming launch of the Dental Implant Intern Program for 2024.





This comprehensive one-year program aims to offer an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring implant surgeons to gain in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in advanced dental implant procedures.

The Dental Implant Intern Program will provide participants with a unique chance to immerse themselves in the latest techniques and technologies in the field. Selected internees will be assisting and performing the following procedure under the guidance of NLT's experienced team of dentists.

Program Highlights:

Full Arch Implants: Participants will receive extensive training in full arch implant procedures, mastering the art and science behind these transformative treatments.

Single Implants: The program will cover the intricacies of single implant placements, focusing on precision and patient-specific treatment plans.

Bone and Soft Tissue Grafts: Interns will gain hands-on experience in bone and soft tissue grafting techniques, crucial for ensuring successful implant outcomes.

Modern Dentistry: New Life Teeth provides a cutting-edge learning environment. Interns will have the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology and learn from leaders in the field.

Dr. Lutton, a distinguished implant surgeon and mentor, expressed his excitement about the program, stating, "Our goal is to shape the future of implant dentistry by empowering the next generation of surgeons with knowledge, skills, and a deep understanding of modern dental techniques. The Dental Implant Intern Program is designed to be a transformative experience for participants, positioning them for success in their careers."

The Dental Implant Intern Program is open to qualified dental professionals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge in implant dentistry. The program will begin in 2024, with limited slots available at NLT's Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Manchester practices.

About New Life Teeth Clinic:

Founded by Dr. Stuart Lutton, New Life Teeth Clinic is a dental practice that utilizes modern technology to improve dentistry procedures. It is the pioneer in introducing zirconia-based implants in the UK and is one of the few Branemark Associated Clinics. The focus at NLT is to change people's lives by restoring their smiles. They offer a full suite of implants and other cosmetic dentistry procedures that cater to all kinds of dental care needs. NLT has several practices spread across the UK. Now, the clinic is looking to expand globally, bringing its innovation and expertise to other parts of the world.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.newlifeteeth.co.uk/

Email: stuart@newlifeteeth.co.uk

Phone: 028 9694 3236

Address: 743-745 Lisburn Rd, Belfast BT9 7GW, United Kingdom

