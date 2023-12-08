Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag-News zum Wochenende bietet spektakuläre Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
08.12.23
17:44 Uhr
11,020 Euro
+0,020
+0,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,01011,03020:23
11,01511,02520:23
Dow Jones News
08.12.2023 | 20:04
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank determined for 2024 - distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable

DJ SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank determined for 2024 - distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank determined for 2024 - distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable 
08-Dec-2023 / 19:32 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) set to 2.25% 
   -- Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) threshold for Common Equity Tier 1 pro forma at 10.27% of RWA 
   -- Additional own funds requirement for leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) set at 0.1% for the first time 
   -- CFO Bettina Orlopp: "The requirements are fully reflected in our strategic planning and capital return 
  policy." 
 In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the European Central Bank has determined the 
bank-specific capital requirements for the Commerzbank Group in 2024. The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 
(P2R) slightly increases by 25 bp to 2.25% of total capital, of which at least 1.27% must be covered with Common Equity 
Tier 1 (CET1) capital. Currently, this requirement stands at 1.13% CET1. The SREP decision replaces the previous SREP 
decision with effect from 1 January 2024. 
As of 30 September 2023, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank on group level amounts to 10.27% of risk 
weighted assets (MDA threshold) when applying the new SREP decision. The requirement consists of the CET1 minimum 
requirement of 4.5%, the P2R of 1.27%, the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, the capital buffer for otherwise 
systemically important institutions of 1.25%, the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.63%, the sectoral 
systemic risk buffer of currently 0.1% and an AT1 shortfall of currently 0.02%. 
"The higher requirements are fully reflected in our strategic planning and capital return policy. With a CET1 ratio of 
14.6% as of September 2023, we are well above the MDA threshold. As a result, we continue to have a comfortable leeway 
to significantly increase the return of capital to our shareholders in the coming years as planned", said CFO Bettina 
Orlopp. As part of its recently published strategic plans until 2027, Commerzbank aims für a CET1 target of 13.5 %. 
In addition, for banks subject to the Single Supervisory Mechanism of European Banking Supervision (SSM), the ECB 
determines a requirement to maintain additional own funds for the leverage ratio (Pillar 2 requirement for the risk of 
excessive leverage - P2R-LR). For Commerzbank this requirement was set at 0.1% for the first time. The resulting 
leverage ratio requirement of 3.1% is met by a leverage ratio of 4.9% as of September 2023. 
 
Press contact 
Kathrin Jones +49 69 136-27870 
Svea Junge +49 69 136-28050 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 
Contact for Investors 
Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706 
Michael Klein +49 69 93534-7703 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship 
to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and 
Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: 
online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, 
as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 290959 
EQS News ID:  1793425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 13:32 ET (18:32 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.