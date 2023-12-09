Fixinit Launches Window Washing Services on Demand

Fixinit, Inc. brings Window Washing Services to its "rideshare" for Home Services and Repairs applications .

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Fixinit, Inc., a leading innovator in the on-demand home services industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest service - professional window washing. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to revolutionize the way homeowners address their home service and repair needs. Fixinit's on-demand platform, often hailed as the "rideshare for home services and repairs," is set to elevate the standard for convenience and efficiency in home maintenance.





Initially rolling out in the vibrant communities of Lehi, Eagle Mountain, and Saratoga Springs, Utah, Fixinit's window washing service combines high-quality craftsmanship with the simplicity of on-demand technology. Homeowners in these areas can now seamlessly schedule professional window cleaning services at the touch of a button through the Fixinit website, www.fixinit.live

Key features of Fixinit's new window washing service include:

Convenience at Your Fingertips: With Fixinit's user-friendly platform, homeowners can effortlessly book window washing services whenever they need them, fitting into their busy schedules with ease.

Professionalism and Expertise: Fixinit's network of skilled and vetted professionals ensures that customers receive top-notch window cleaning services, leaving homes with a sparkling and streak-free shine.

Transparent Pricing: Say goodbye to hidden fees. Fixinit maintains a commitment to transparent pricing, providing customers with upfront cost estimates and eliminating surprises when it comes time to settle the bill. With a guarantee that prices for your services are always within the average price for your community.

Safety First: Fixinit prioritizes safety by implementing rigorous background checks on all service providers. Customers can trust that the professionals entering their homes are trustworthy and skilled, insured and background checked.

Community-Centric Launch: The initial launch in Lehi, Eagle Mountain, and Saratoga Springs reflects Fixinit's dedication to serving local communities and meeting the unique needs of homeowners in these areas.

Fixinit, Inc. CEO Josh Diamond expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce window washing to our suite of on-demand services. At Fixinit, our mission is to simplify homeownership by providing reliable and efficient solutions. With this new addition, we're not only enhancing the aesthetic appeal of homes but also making the entire process seamless for our customers."

To celebrate the launch, Fixinit is offering an exclusive promotion for first-time users. Homeowners can enjoy a 15% discount on their first window washing service through the rest of 2023.

For more information about Fixinit's window washing service and to book an appointment, please visit www.fixinit.live today.

About Fixinit, Inc.: Fixinit, Inc. is a pioneering on-demand home services platform that connects homeowners with skilled professionals for a variety of household needs. With a commitment to convenience, transparency, and quality, Fixinit is reshaping the way homeowners approach maintenance and repairs.

