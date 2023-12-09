Medfiniti B.V.: MEDFINITI Introduces HemWell MD: Along with its Breakthrough in Hemorrhoid Technology "HemWell"

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / MEDFINITI B.V. and its U.S. subsidiaries, MEDFINITI, Inc. and HemWell MD LLC, are excited to announce the introduction of HemWell, a revolutionary electrosurgical medical device which transforms the approach to hemorrhoid treatment. This state-of-the-art device is engineered to provide a minimally invasive, pain-free solution, marking a significant leap forward in patient care and experience.

HemWell is uniquely designed to address the needs of millions suffering from hemorrhoids. It offers a seamless and comfortable treatment experience, minimizing the discomfort and recovery time often associated with traditional methods.

"Developing HemWell was a journey driven by our commitment to patient wellness and the pursuit of better healthcare solutions," said Michael Goeree, Founder & Chairman of MEDFINITI. "Our device is not just an advancement in technology; it's a new hope for those suffering from this common yet often overlooked condition."

Dr. Stephen Goldman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at MEDFINITI, added, "The success stories we've witnessed with HemWell are a testament to our dedication. We're bringing a much-needed change to hemorrhoid treatment, focusing on patient comfort and efficacy."

The patented and FDA-approved (USA) and soon CE-MDR-approved (Europe) HemWell is designed for ease of use and effectiveness, reducing the need for invasive procedures. Its innovative technology targets the problem at its source, ensuring a faster and more comfortable recovery and all-round better patient experience.

MEDFINITI invites healthcare professionals and patients to discover more about HemWell and its benefits. For investor information about MEDFINITI and/or HemWell, further information just about HemWell, or to schedule a HemWell demonstration, please contact:

Ms. Jennifer Ellerman, HemWell MD LLC

Phone: +1-813-775-6171

Email: info@hemwellmd.com

Websites: www.hemwellmd.com, www.hemwellrelief.com, www.hemwell.info, www.medfiniti.com

SOURCE: Medfiniti B.V.

View the original press release on accesswire.com