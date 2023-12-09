Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Morpheus8 or Morpheus 8: What is this New Skin Treatment?

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Morpheus8 is a breakthrough new skin treatment that helps to attain a smoother and more youthful appearance. Also known as "Morpheus 8" it happens to be the latest trend and innovation in skincare. It combines microneedling and radiofrequency technology, penetrating deep into the skin to stimulate collagen production and improve elasticity. Patients can now unlock an exciting new path to revitalized, refreshed, and younger-looking skin.



A patient having a skin care consultation to see if Morpheus8 is right for them. Image Credit: Georgerudy / 123RF.

"Morpheus8 is a skin treatment that uses radiofrequency waves and tiny needles. This innovative new method is superior to others because it combines Morpheus8 microneedling with radiofrequency energy. It goes deep into the skin to enhance results and build collagen. The treatment can improve wrinkles, scars, fine lines and big pores on the face, neck, or body," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a well-known and respected Licensed Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Newport Beach / Orange County / Southern California that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best.

Morpheus8 or Morpheus 8: What is it?

"Morpheus8" is the correct name, and it is a new skin treatment that uses a special tool. This tool sends radio waves into your skin. These waves help boost the making of collagen. Collagen helps keep our skin firm and smooth.

Morpheus8 is generally safe to use with an experienced operator. It does not hurt much and can be done in one day at the qualified doctor's office. Patient results can vary depending on many factors.

Understanding Morpheus8

Morpheus8 is a state-of-the-art cosmetic treatment that harnesses the power of microneedling and radiofrequency energy to rejuvenate the skin. By creating tiny microchannels in the deeper layers of the skin, Morpheus8 stimulates the body's natural healing process, producing fresh collagen and elastin. At the same time, the treatment uses controlled radiofrequency energy to target specific layers of the skin, resulting in tighter and more radiant skin.

For individuals seeking to improve the appearance of wrinkles, scars, and sagging skin, combining microneedling with radiofrequency therapy can offer significantly better results. Applying both therapies can effectively enhance collagen production, leading to a revitalized, firmer, and healthier-looking skin.

Benefits of Morpheus8

Morpheus8 provides individuals with an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a facelift without undergoing surgery. This treatment is especially helpful for those seeking gradual and scarless skin correction. Morpheus8 offers several significant advantages, including:

Smoother Skin Texture

Morpheus8 helps to make skin smooth. It does this by making the skin tighter. The use of tiny needles and heat energy gets rid of rough spots on your skin. Not only does it take away scars, but it also makes stretch marks less visible.

Reduction in Pore Size

Morpheus8 makes pores smaller. Smaller pores make the skin look smooth and young. The secret is in how Morpheus8 works with your skin and fat. It tightens loose skin, which shrinks big pores.

Improved Collagen Production

Morpheus8 gives you better collagen production. More collagen means fewer lines and wrinkles. Collagen is the part that keeps skin looking full, young, and smooth. It makes up a network in your skin.

As we age, collagen production breaks down. That can make our skin sag and not look as smooth anymore. Morpheus8 helps rebuild this network again by going deep into the layers of your skin to boost new collagen growth naturally.



Image Credit: Yacobchuk / 123RF.

Areas Treated by Morpheus8

The Morpheus8 treatment can be applied to various areas, including the face, neck, and body parts; it's versatile and compatible with all skin types and tones.

Face, Neck, and Body

Addresses various skin issues such as loose skin, wrinkles, scars, and acne on the face, neck, and body. It can provide a lift to your cheeks and smooth out your eyelids, while also being effective in shaping up your belly area.

The after care process is simple, and it is normal to experience some redness or swelling after the treatment. Compared to other treatments, Morpheus8 has a fast bounce-back time, so you won't need to hide at home for long after the procedure.

Suitable for All Skin Types and Tones

Morpheus8 is a friend to all skin types and tones. It has colorblind technology that fits even the darkest skins. This means anyone can use it, no matter their skin type or tone. It's good for diverse skin tones and different skin types. Its wide range of skin tone suitability makes Morpheus8 an all inclusive skin treatment option.

Achieving Your Skin Goals with Morpheus8

Morpheus8 is an innovative microneedling treatment that can help patients achieve their desired skin goals. During a Morpheus8 session, a handheld microneedling device with ultra thin needles creates micro lesions in the deep layers of the skin. This stimulates your body's natural collagen induction therapy process, where the body heals itself by producing fresh and new collagen.

With its unique combination of microneedling and RF energy, Morpheus8 is a minimally invasive option that can improve various skin concerns without the need for surgical procedures. It is commonly performed on the face and neck to reduce signs of aging like nasolabial folds, but can also be used on the body to treat issues like acne scarring or excess fat on the abdomen or thighs.

During your consultation, your board certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon will assess your skin and determine the optimal results you can achieve with Morpheus8. They will discuss how many treatments may be needed to reach your desired outcome, as most patients see the full effects after 3 to 6 sessions done a few weeks apart.

Top Questions Patients Ask About Morpheus8 Skin Treatment

1. What is Morpheus8 Skin Treatment?

Morpheus8 is a new skin treatment that uses radiofrequency energy to improve the look and feel of your skin. Is an effective treatment that yields visible results, with significant improvements in skin tone and texture becoming evident within a few weeks post-treatment. These rejuvenating effects usually last for about a year, highlighting the treatment's exceptional durability in revitalizing the skin's appearance.

2. How Does Morpheus8 Work?

Morpheus8 works by using tiny needles and heat to boost collagen creation in your skin, which helps make it smoother and firmer. Before starting Morpheus8, a topical numbing cream is applied to maximize comfort. During the treatment small pinpoint bleeding and tissue remodeling occurs, which are normal reactions

There may be some redness and swelling after, so your doctor advises to avoid direct sun exposure and use broad spectrum sunscreen to protect the treatment area.

3. Is the Morpheus8 Treatment Painful?

No, most people do not find Morpheus8 painful as numbing cream is usually applied before starting the treatment to minimize any discomfort.

4. How Long Does it Take for Results with Morpheus8?

Over the next few weeks, your skin's improved skin tone, firm skin, elastin production, and collagen induction become noticeable. Morpheus8 can even induce subdermal adipose remodeling to smooth areas like the chin and neckline. For optimal results, receiving annual Morpheus8 maintenance treatments is recommended by most physicians.

5. Can Anyone Get a Morpheus8 Skin Treatment?

Yes, almost anyone wanting healthier-looking skin can have a Morpheus8 session. You may be a candidate for morpheus8 if you have problems with wrinkles, acne scars, sagging skin, uneven skin texture and other skin concerns.



Give a smooth boost to your skin with this modern technology. Image Credit: Voronaman / 123RF.

Should You Try the New Morpheus8 Skin Treatment?

It's worth seeking a consultation for the Morpheus8 nearest you . Patients seeking facial rejuvenation without surgery or lasers can achieve their aesthetic goals with Morpheus8. With Morpheus8 having emerged as an exciting new innovation in aesthetic skincare, this fractional treatment utilizes microneedling plus radiofrequency energy to initiate the body's collagen production and healing, reducing wrinkles, acne scarring, dull tone, and skin laxity.

Morpheus8 has a minimally invasive approach and offers subdermal remodeling without surgery or extended downtime. During the procedure, a handheld device creates micro injuries that stimulate tissue remodeling. Patients see improvements to skin complexion and firmness after a few weeks.

This microneedling treatment provides an effective solution for sagging cheeks, double chins, nasolabial folds, and other areas. Results can last around one year with proper skin care. Compared to alternatives, Morpheus8 stands out for its comprehensive anti-aging approach and optimal outcomes.



Experienced plastic surgeons like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) are the best option for achieving safe cosmetic surgery results. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

