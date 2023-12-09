New business listing backlinking service helps businesses across sectors improve their online presence, announces LinkDaddy.

Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - LinkDaddy is expanding its range of services with its Business Listing Backlinks for Citations - a solution designed to improve search engine visibility and make it easier for businesses to get found by customers on the market for their services.

The announcement brings a content-based approach that leverages branded content published on hundreds of authority websites to create a backlink network for a client's business listings.

"If you just had your citations done and you now have a spreadsheet with all your business listings this is the gig to order to help get them indexed and powering up your website," said LinkDaddy founder and experienced SEO expert Tony Peacock. "Those links wont be very helpful if you don't backlink them - and this is what this gig is designed to do at an affordable price."

The process starts with a careful analysis of the client's keywords doubled by Google research to source relevant content that responds to the needs of the client's audience. LinkDaddy will then create niche-specific content optimized with each client's GMB listing, and publish it on hundreds of high-authority domains.

To ensure optimal linking, the agency structures it in three tiers: tier-3 URLs link to tier-2, tier-2 link to tier-1, and tier-1 link to the client's URLs. This offers more than 2,500 links as part of a single campaign, with more than 350 tier-1 links.

All posts are unique and designed to provide valuable information that answers specific questions that the target audience of each client may have. Since they are optimized to focus on ultra-specific topics and related keywords, clients will often see substantial benefits in organic Google ranking - many times as early as several days after the launch of the campaign.

"With this service our clients can power up their online presence with high-quality, business-listing citations," said Tony. "Our team will help them reach their indexing goals and improve their website's search engine ranking."

Contact Info:

Name: Tony Peacock

Email: tony@linkdaddy.com

Organization: LinkDaddy

Address: 6 Sepapaja, Tallinn, Harju maakond 11415, Estonia

Website: https://www.linkdaddy.com

