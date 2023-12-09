Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Announces Flow-Through Financing; Acquisition Update and IR Developments

Highlights:



Alaska Energy Metals Corporation announces intention to conduct a non-brokered flow-through private placement

The TSX Venture Exchange has issued a bulletin publishing its acceptance of the Angliers-Belleterre acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares at a price of $0.50 per share to raise gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The net proceeds will be used for exploration activities on the Angliers project. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with this financing.

The TSXV has published its bulletin providing final approval for the acquisition of the owner of the 141 BC is Arm's Length to the Company and its assets are comprised of the Angliers-Belleterre nickel-copper project (the "Angliers project") in western Quebec and approximately $2.8 million in cash. As previously announced on November 24, 2023, the acquisition of 141 BC was effected through a Share Exchange Agreement between the Company, 141 BC, and the securityholders of 141 BC dated November 7, 2023. AEMC issued a total of 31,827,720 AEMC common shares at a deemed price of $0.315 and 4,105,958 AEMC warrants. The warrants are exercisable at $0.80 for a period of two years.

The Angliers property is subject to a 2.5% net smelter returns production royalty that can be reduced to 1.5% by paying the royalty holders $1.5 million.

AEMC also provides the following updates with respect to its previously announced engagement of the following investor relations service providers:

MMG

Further to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2023, the Company clarifies with respect to its engagement of MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG. ("MMG") that the total sum of 150,000 euros paid to MMG represents the total marketing expenditure budget and that only 15% (approximately, 22,500 euros) is retained by MMG as their fee. For more information about the Company's engagement with MMG please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2023.

Apollo

Further to the Company's news release dated November 6, 2023, the Company clarifies with respect to its engagement of Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. ("Apollo") that the engagement may be renewed on a month-to-month basis in consideration for a monthly fee of $12,100. For more information about the Company's engagement with Apollo please refer to the Company's news release dated November 6, 2023.

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. It's main projected, located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals. The Company is now bringing forward the Angliers - Belleterre project in Quebec.

