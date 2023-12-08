Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 09.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
WE: Die “Anti-China”-“Green Power”-Aktie startet jetzt durch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYJN | ISIN: AT0000BAWAG2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0B2
Tradegate
08.12.23
20:58 Uhr
47,960 Euro
-0,100
-0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAWAG GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAWAG GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,94048,18013:01
47,94048,18008.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2023 | 18:06
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dexia S.A.: Dexia and BAWAG Group sign a sale and purchase agreement concerning the last remaining leasing activities of the Dexia Group

Regulated information - Brussels, Paris, Vienna, 8 December 2023 - 18:00 pm (CET)

Dexia and BAWAG Group sign a sale and purchase agreement concerning the last remaining leasing activities of the Dexia Group

Dexia and BAWAG Group today announce that they have signed a sale and purchase agreement allowing BAWAG Group to buy Dexia Crédit Local's five non-regulated leasing entities: DCL Evolution, Alsatram, Dexiarail, as well as Dexia Flobail and Dexia CLF Régions Bail, both renamed Dexia FB France and Dexia RB France, following the withdrawal of their finance company authorisations, which was approved by the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) on 27 October 2023 and took effect on the same date.

This transaction will enable BAWAG Group to refinance a roughly EUR 750 million leasing portfolio from Dexia Crédit Local. The leasing assets being refinanced are comprised of approximately 80 contracts to mainly public sector related counterparties. No employees will be transferred as part of this agreement.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024. It will have a non-significant impact on Dexia's solvency. Detailed financial impacts will be disclosed when the transaction closes.

Pierre Crevits, CEO of Dexia, comments: "The sale of the Dexia Group's last leasing activities is a new important milestone in the orderly resolution of the Dexia Group, enabling Dexia Crédit Local to further reduce its consolidation scope".

Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO of BAWAG Group comments: "This is a great opportunity for BAWAG Group to refinance a portfolio of European public sector assets with a very secure risk profile; an asset class we know well and will continue to grow. This was only possible given our strong capital and liquidity position as well as the operational expertise and infrastructure of the Group."

ABOUT BAWAG GROUP

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving 2.1 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Western Europe and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need.

BAWAG Group's Investor Relations website https://www.bawaggroup.com/ir contains further information, including financial and other information for investors.

ABOUT DEXIA

Dexia is a 99.6% State-owned Belgian-French banking group, which entered in orderly resolution in December 2012. Dexia's mission is to manage its residual assets in run-off while ensuring that the interests of its shareholders and guarantors are preserved. The Group's parent company, Dexia SA, is a public limited company and a financial holding company under Belgian law. Based in France, Dexia Crédit is the Group's main operating entity. As at 30 June 2023, Dexia had 515 staff members and had total assets of EUR 60.4 billion.

To learn more about Dexia, visit www.dexia.com

CONTACT DETAILS

Dexia

Press and investor contacts - Brussels: +32 2 213 57 39 - Paris: +33 1 58 58 58 49

BAWAG Group

Financial Community

Jutta Wimmer (Head of Investor Relations)

Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-22474

IR Hotline: +43 (0) 5 99 05-34444

E-mail: investor.relations@bawaggroup.com

Media

Manfred Rapolter (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-31210

E-mail: communications@bawaggroup.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.