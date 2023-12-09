UEM Edgenta Berhad proudly announces a strategic partnership with KAIZEN Group. This collaboration seeks to create an integrated real estate services platform, harnessing UEM Edgenta's smart buildings and sustainability solutions to meet the escalating sustainability demands in Dubai and the broader Middle East market.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2023) - UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions across the region, proudly announces its strategic partnership of a 60% stake in KAIZEN Group at the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC ("COP28") in Dubai. KAIZEN Group is a tech-enabled property management services company headquartered in the UAE.







Left to right: Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani, Managing Director, UEM Group (left); Datuk Amran Hafiz Affifudin, Chairman, UEM Group (second from left); Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director, Khazanah Nasional Berhad (third from left); YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (fourth from left); Syahrunizam Samsudin, Managing Director & CEO, UEM Edgenta (fourth from right) and Fadi Marwan Alnwilati Almasri, CEO, KAIZEN Group (third from right).

With a remarkable 16-year track record, KAIZEN Group is a pioneer in tech-driven end-to-end property management services in Dubai. The group's comprehensive offerings span across the real estate services value chain, from Handover Services, Property Management, Investment Advisory, Lease Management to Owners Association management. It currently manages a portfolio of over 130 projects for some of the notable real-estate landlords and developers in the UAE.

Notably, KAIZEN Group clinched awards in various categories including 'Property Management Company of the Year,' 'Sustainable Community Award,' and 'Partnership Award-PropTech' at Smart Built Environment 2023, alongside the 'Happiest Residential Community of the Year' at Customer Happiness Awards 2023. In 2022, the company was honoured with the 'Best Property Management Company of the Year,' 'Most Customer-Centric Company of the Year,' and 'Best Digital Transformation of the Year' at IRECMS. Moreover, it was recognized as the winner of 'Property Management Company of the Year' and 'Partnership Award - PropTech' at Smart Built Awards 2022. Additionally, KAIZEN Group achieved a milestone in 2022 by being among the first management companies to obtain the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its portfolio from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The immediate synergy between UEM Edgenta and KAIZEN Group's property management and facility management capabilities is fast-tracking UEM Edgenta's vision to curate an integrated real estate services platform. Further value will be unlocked by bringing UEM Edgenta's smart buildings and sustainability solutions to meet the increasing sustainability focus in Dubai and the wider Middle East market.

"The principal goal of this partnership is to establish a comprehensive and integrated real estate services platform. Through the combined capabilities and brand franchise of UEM Edgenta, and KAIZEN Group, this strategic alliance is designed to adapt to the rapidly changing demand for end-to-end services and quality lifestyle experience by property owners and users, embedded with tech-driven and sustainability solutions," commented Syahrunizam Samsudin, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta.

"A focal point of this partnership is to integrate smart building technologies and sustainability solutions into KAIZEN Group's operations, leveraging our Asseto, a Software as a Service ("SaaS") asset management platform; and sustainability solutions expertise such as Energy Efficiency and Energy Performance Contracts. This augurs well with the real estate sector's commitment to digitalisation and environmentally conscious practices", he added.

"As a purpose driven organisation, KAIZEN has always pioneered the industry in delivering unique solutions to our clients and customers. The partnership with UEM Edgenta is a continuation of our commitment to deliver unique value to our customers by leveraging on UEM Edgenta's leading technologies to transform our buildings to smart buildings, thus further reduce carbon footprint. Our strategic partnership is poised to redefine customer satisfaction by seamlessly integrating wellness, health, and happiness into every facet of our services. With a dedicated focus on our customers' well-being, we are committed to delivering unparalleled, holistic experiences that resonate at the core of our mission. The partnership will also enable us to expand regionally and deliver more memorable experiences to a wider market. The team at Kaizen and I look forward to unleashing the possibilities together with UEM Edgenta to propel our ability to achieve Kaizen's 2040 vision," commented Fadi Marwan Alnwilati Almasri, Chief Executive Officer of KAIZEN Group.

UEM Edgenta's vision to build an integrated real estate services platform is aligned with Dubai Master Urban Plan 2040 vision to enhance Dubai's reputation as the best city for living, as a role model for overall-well-being. This partnership firmly establishes UEM Edgenta as a key player in shaping the urban landscape in line with Dubai's forward-looking development goals; while at the same time reinforces the 'Edgenta of the Future 2025' vision to fortify its presence and influence in high-growth markets, simultaneously enhancing its services delivery and technology propositions.

UEM Edgenta Group is excited about the myriad of new opportunities and synergies this partnership brings, solidifying its position as a key player in delivering innovative and sustainable real estate solutions in Dubai and the broader Middle East.

