Today, H.E. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Transition Cooperation between three Belgian and three Houston-based partners to boost transatlantic cooperation on the green transition. The Center for Houston's Future, Waterstofnet, Port Houston, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Exmar, and the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition agreed to explore a win-win partnership around an import-export coalition for renewable and low-carbon molecules, a green shipping corridor and the exchange of best practices, knowledge and research.

Following the MOU signing at the Greater Houston Partnership, the dignitaries and officials met at Port Houston. From left to right: Port Houston Chief Infrastructure Officer and Blue Sky Boardmember Rich Byrnes; Ambassador, Consul General of Belgium in New York Filip Vanden Bulcke; International Development Manager, Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Wim Dillen; Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo; Port Houston Chief Government and Public Relations Officer Kerrick Henny; Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo (center front); Port Houston Commissioner Dean Corgey; U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Michael Adler; and Ambassador of Belgium to the U.S. Jean-Arthur Régibeau (gentlemen in glasses behind Amb. Adler); Chief Commercial Officer John Moseley (Photo: Business Wire)

The changing regulatory landscape and ambitious climate targets on both sides of the Atlantic provide the background for ambitious cooperation. The Greater Houston area is home to some of the biggest energy producers in the world, and the increase in the production of renewable and low-carbon energy offers perspectives for future export.

Belgium is a strategic energy hub in the heart of Europe, including for the import and transit of renewable and low-carbon molecules, with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges as a crucial gateway with extensive storage capacity and connectivity to European markets and huge off-take.

Houston and Antwerp are the biggest petrochemical clusters in the world; many Belgian and US companies are present on both sides, and the long-standing commercial maritime connection between both ports is a backbone for cooperation.

The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding is a first step in solidifying such a partnership between crucial stakeholders based in countries that are strategic allies. Other stakeholders on both sides are welcome and encouraged to join as partners start working on a roadmap for implementation.

"The Center for Houston's Future, building on our recent trade mission to Germany and Poland in which we explored developing a transatlantic clean hydrogen alliance, was excited to welcome Prime Minister De Croo as he participated in a clean energy roundtable hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership," said Center CEO Brett Perlman. "The discussion highlighted opportunities for collaboration, while the MOU creates a framework for deeper engagement with our colleagues in Belgium."

"We are pleased to be a signatory to this MOU, which helps further strengthen Port Houston's mission to drive job creation and economic prosperity for our region," said Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo. "Our history of collaboration between Port Houston and Port of Antwerp-Brugge, and between Texas and Belgium, is a century in the making.

"This agreement is a watershed moment to expand that cooperation and continue growing both relationships and critically important energy-related trade," said Port Houston's Chief Commercial Officer John Moseley.

"Today's agreement advances our shared goals of growing prosperity through economic impact and environmental sustainability," added Port Houston, Chief Infrastructure Officer Rich Byrnes.

Blue Sky Maritime Coalition brings together more than 120 member organizations, including leadership of the green shipping corridor from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), to work on maritime decarbonization and transportation of clean energy fuels with the other partners.

EXMAR is a Belgian provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas and has a fleet of more than 40 gas carriers and floating gas terminals. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first-class business partners. Being the world's largest independent transporter of ammonia and building upon the experience and knowledge gained from more than 4 decades of gas shipping, EXMAR supports the decarbonization of the energy supply chains by way of renewable and low carbon molecules.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area's largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the nation's largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.5 million jobs in Texas and 3.37 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $439 billion in Texas and $906 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at PortHouston.com.

