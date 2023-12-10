Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2023) - For the second year in a row, Joe Carteret and his luxury real estate agency The Carteret Group have been honored as Charlotte's Best Real Estate Agent and Best Real Estate Team by The Charlotte Observer and voted by the local community. The agency also earned second place as Charlotte's Best Real Estate Company. The three annual awards, announced by the media in October, point to a successful 2023 for Carteret and his team, whose very high touch, concierge-level services are reinventing how residential and commercial real estate transactions are conducted worldwide.





Joe Carteret and The Carteret Group: Charlotte's Best Real Estate Agent and Best Real Estate Team



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188825_c49b42bca4eae8ad_001full.jpg

The Carteret Group's commercial and residential concierge services are designed to support buyers, sellers, and investors as they grow their businesses and portfolios in the Charlotte region. As a result of its commitment to constant communication, follow up, follow through, and follow back, The Carteret Group has become one of the most referred real estate companies in North Carolina.

Carteret explains that he and his team take their relationships with their clients seriously, including the responsibility of advising them in making significant real estate transactions.

"They place an enormous amount of trust in us. We wear this as a badge of honor and do not take this responsibility lightly," he says. "At The Carteret Group, our goal is to be strong listeners, skilled negotiators, articulate messengers, and experts in our markets. We move with urgency and follow through to ensure our clients' goals remain our priority. We have a reach like none other and know how to navigate the changing markets."

For the second year running, this commitment to relationships, growth, and high-touch services resulted in The Carteret Group being honored with awards from The Charlotte Observer and the community. Carteret reveals that he and his team feel blessed by this continued outpouring of support from their friends, family members, clients, and industry colleagues.





The Carteret Group's concierge-level services are redefining real estate.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188825_c49b42bca4eae8ad_002full.jpg

"Each day, we are afforded the tremendous opportunity to support critical decisions being made among families, companies, and the communities we serve," he says. "We have been given numerous opportunities to work alongside community leaders, companies both small and large, celebrities, first-time home buyers, and savvy investors. We are grateful for the trust and confidence these folks have placed in us and look forward to continuing the work of supporting the growth of our communities through real estate."

For the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, The Carteret Group will continue its commitment to the very values that led to its accolades, including concierge-level customer service for commercial and residential real estate clients as well as a growth mindset. The agency is currently recruiting high-caliber talent who would like to scale their businesses and thrive anywhere in the world.

"The new year will be a very exciting time for The Carteret Group as we expand around the globe and bring on board the best real estate professionals in our industry," Carteret states. "While we are still wrapping our heads around winning three awards, we are focused on connecting with individuals who are interested in learning more about how our company may be able to support their future growth at home and in business. Please reach out to us and join a team whose philosophy is simple: clients come first. Always."

About The Carteret Group

Founded by CEO Joe Carteret, The Carteret Group is a relationship-driven real estate company that empowers its clients to fulfill their dreams throughout the Carolinas. Its agents are unorthodox in their approach in a very traditional business and relentless in meeting the needs of clients who are buying, selling, or investing in residential and commercial real estate. The company's concierge-level services include savings programs for future homeowners, short-term rental management, national and international relocation services, renovation management, global luxury representation, commercial leasing/renegotiations, and more. At The Carteret Group, buying or selling a property is more than a transaction - it's a life-changing experience.

The Carteret Group and Joe Carteret are affiliated with eXp Realty, a licensed NC and SC real estate firm. NC C22682. Joe Carteret is licensed to provide real estate services in the state of NC (NC 318692).

Fair Housing Provider

The Carteret Group, Exp Realty, and Joe Carteret provide equal professional service without regard to the race, color, religion, gender (sex), disability (handicap), familial status, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity of any prospective client, customer, or of the residents of any community.

For more information on The Carteret Group's personalized services, please contact:





Joe Carteret



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188825_c49b42bca4eae8ad_003full.jpg

Joe Carteret

704-459-1623

connect@thecarteretgroup.com

www.thecarteretgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188825