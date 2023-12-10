Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5051/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 49 was an unchanged week for ATX TR, but Warimpex from the 2nd row was a big gainer with 39 percent up. News came from CA Immo, Valneva (2), Andritz, OMV, Agrana, Kontron (2), Pierer Mobility, ams Osram, Bawag amd Frequentis, spoken by Alison.https://boerse-social.com/21staustriahttps://www.audio-cd.at/search/austrian%20stocks%20in%20english30x30 Finanzwissen pur für Österreich auf Spotify ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...