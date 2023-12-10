CA Immo: Real Estate company CA Immo has successfully completed the sale of the ZigZag office building in Mainz to Berenberg. The sale has been closed in excess of book value as of 30 June 2023. The completed the development of the ZigZag office building in 2021, the building is located on the northern harbour basin of the Zollhafen Mainz quarter. It comprises a total of around 4,600 sqm of rental space on six floors and is almost fully let. Keegan Viscius, CEO of CA Immo: "Despite the challenging market conditions we are pleased to have closed the sale of ZigZag, at a price in excess of last reported book value, thereby concluding a financially successful development by CA Immo. With this sale we continue with our strategic objective to divest sub-scale assets in non-core ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...