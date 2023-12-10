OMV: Tthe Executive Board of oil, gas and chemicals group OMV has decided to enter into negotiations with interested bidders on the commercial terms and the contractual documentation for the potential sale of 50% of the shares in SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn. Bhd. In the event of a sale, OMV expects, based on the offers received by such bidders so far, a total consideration in the high three-digit million (USD) range. Furthermore, the Executive Board of OMV has decided today, to continue the ongoing sales process for 100% of the shares in OMV New Zealand Limited separately, as there was limited interested in a combined deal.OMV: weekly performance: -1.45% Agrana: The Supervisory Board of Agrana Beteiligungs-AG appointed Stephan Büttner, as Chief Executive Officer of Agrana ...

