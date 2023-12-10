Pierer Mobility: Pierer Mobility has taken the strategic decision to focus even more strongly on the core powered two-wheelers business (motorcycles and e-bicycles) and to concentrate on the premium brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna as well as MVAgusta. As a result of this decision, the Board of Directors initiated the sale of the Raymon and FELT brands and the divestment of the non-e-bike division. Electric bicycles (e-bicycles) from the Husqvarna and GASGAS brands are being promoted and expanded in order to further strengthen activities in the field of electromobility.Pierer Mobility: weekly performance: -14.38% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (06/12/2023)

