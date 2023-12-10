Zumtobel: Lightning group Zumtobel presented results for the first half of the 2023/24 financial year. The figures show a decline of 8.5% in revenues to EUR 574.4 million. After an adjustment for foreign exchange effects, the decline equalled 6.8%. The main underlying reason is the ongoing difficult order situation in the components business: Revenues fell by 22.8% year-on-year to EUR 152.1 million in the Components Segment, but declined only marginally by 1.5% to EUR 454.4 million in the Lighting Segment. EBIT recorded by the Zumtobel Group consequently dropped from EUR 50.8 million the first half of the previous year to EUR 30.9 million as a result of the decline in revenues and represents an EBIT margin of 5.4% for the reporting period (8.1% in the previous year). Net profit amounted ...

