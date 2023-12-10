Bawag: Dexia and Bawag announced that they have signed a sale and purchase agreement allowing Bawag Group to buy Dexia Crédit Local's five non-regulated leasing entities. This transaction will enable BAWAG Group to refinance a roughly EUR 750 million leasing portfolio from Dexia Crédit Local. The leasing assets being refinanced are comprised of approximately 80 contracts to mainly public sector related counterparties. No employees will be transferred as part of this agreement. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024. It will have a non-significant impact on Dexia's solvency. Detailed financial impacts will be disclosed when the transaction closes.Bawag: weekly performance: -0.91% Frequentis: Frequentis has been selected by Verizon for Federal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...