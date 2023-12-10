Anzeige
Sonntag, 10.12.2023
Wochenende Spezial: Pennies 2 Dollars – Energy Plug kann es schaffen!
WKN: 920657 | ISIN: FR0000120578
Minapharm Pharmaceuticals: Sanofi and Minapharm Sign an Exclusive Agreement for Localizing the manufacture of Clexane®

CAIRO and PARIS, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi and Minapharm announce the signing of an exclusive Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for the localization of the full range of its flagship market leader product, Clexane®.

Sanofi and Minapharm Sign an Exclusive Agreement for Localizing the manufacture of Clexane®

The agreement between Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company and Egypt's Minapharm, a regional Biotech company with wholly owned subsidiaries in Cairo and Berlin, boosts Egypt's national localization strategy of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This move towards localizing the manufacturing of Sanofi's Clexane® adapts to changing market dynamics and enhancement of industrial innovative technologies.

The manufacturing of Clexane® will take place in Minapharm's second new state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical facility in Egypt dedicated to research, development and manufacture of complex bioengineered proteins.

In the presence of Sanofi Senior Management, Christelle Saghbini, Head of Innovate to Grow Markets, Jeremy Goldnadel, Cluster Head International General Medicine and Ahmed Youssef, Head of Manufacturing site, the agreement between the 2 companies has been signed by Dr. Ahmed Raouf, Managing director & Chairperson on behalf of Sanofi Egypt, and by Dr. Wafik Bardissi, Chairman and CEO of Minapharm on behalf of Minapharm.

Dr. Ahmed Raouf, Managing Director and Chairperson of Sanofi Egypt said:" This agreement affirms Sanofi Egypt's pledge to support the localization plan of pharmaceutical and biological industries in Egypt by transfer of advanced manufacturing technology in cooperation with distinctive industry partners. This event comes as a continuation of efforts to provide essential and modern treatments to the Egyptian patient."

Dr. Wafik Bardissi, Chairman and CEO of Minapharm said: "This partnership with Sanofi corroborates the common national health policy directives with the commitment of both parties to ensure elevated patient access to essential complex biologics. It further complements the local, regional and global technology contribution of Minapharm and its European subsidiaries to the world's bio-industry."

About Sanofi

SANOFI Egypt is an affiliate of SANOFI, a global healthcare leader with more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries. These include more than 1,200 in Egypt, where the company has had a manufacturing site in Cairo since 1962 that currently produces over 120 million units of medicine per year.

With primary focus is on patient needs. We provide integrated healthcare solutions through world-class medicines covering a vast array of diseases, innovative healthcare products, vaccines, and healthcare services. We also aim to lower the risks of disease onset, and facilitate early diagnosis.

About Minapharm Pharmaceuticals

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals is a leading pharmaceutical company in Egypt and the Middle East and the premier biopharmaceutical company in Africa with over 20 years of experience in cellular and bioprocess engineering. Headquartered in Cairo, Minapharm commercializes over 100 life-saving and life-enhancing products ranging from small molecules to complex genetically-engineered proteins, with an impressive immunotherapy pipeline. Together with its wholly owned Berlin-based subsidiary, ProBioGen AG, Minapharm has established an integrated business model making it to-date the only gene-to-market biopharmaceutical company in the region. Minapharm employs a collective workforce of over 2000 and is listed on the Cairo and Alexandria stock exchange (Symbol: MIPH).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297176/Sanofi_Minapharm.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sanofi-and-minapharm-sign-an-exclusive-agreement-for-localizing-the-manufacture-of-clexane-302010756.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
