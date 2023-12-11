IQ Option: Quadcode Markets Obtains Bahamas Trading License

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadcode Markets, a leading online trading platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a trading license in the Bahamas. This significant development opens up exciting opportunities for the platform to serve its clients better and provide them with an unparalleled trading experience.

The Bahamas trading license represents a major milestone in Quadcode Markets' commitment to expanding its global presence while ensuring the highest standards of compliance and security for its users. This license allows Quadcode Markets to operate in the market more effectively, offering a wide range of financial instruments and services tailored to meet the needs of its traders.

Key Features of Quadcode Markets' Enhanced Trading Platform

Stable Connection & Fast Execution: Quadcode Markets' platform offers users a seamless experience with swift transaction execution and a stable connection. Traders can focus on their strategies without worrying about disruptions.

MultiGraph Capability: Quadcode Markets empowers traders with the ability to monitor and trade on up to 9 graphs simultaneously. This feature allows users to keep a close eye on multiple markets, all in real-time, ensuring they never miss an opportunity.

Cutting-Edge Graph Tools: Traders can dive into an enhanced charting experience with access to over 100 technical indicators, automatic technical analysis, graph patterns, and more. These tools provide traders with valuable insights to make informed decisions.

Comprehensive Features: Quadcode Markets keeps traders ahead of the curve with real-time alerts and news updates. Stay informed about market developments and make timely decisions based on the latest information.

"We are thrilled to announce our Bahamas trading license, which represents a significant step towards offering our clients an even better trading experience," said a representative of Quadcode Markets. "Our platform's stability, advanced tools, and comprehensive features are designed to cater to the needs of traders all around the world."

For more information about Quadcode Markets and its trading services, please contact us directly via email.

About Quadcode Markets:

Quadcode Markets is an award-winning online brokerage firm founded in 2021 that provides a wide range of financial services. Quadcode Markets is the trade name of High Tech Invest Ltd, a financial service firm with license number SIA-F219 that is authorized and regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB).. Quadcode Markets specializes in forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, offering clients access to global markets and 300+ assets via CFDs.

