Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Ethereal (ETRL) on December 15, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ETRL/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.







ETRL listing banner

Ethereal (ETRL) is embarking on a transformative blockchain journey with a Layer 1 infrastructure based on the Polkadot Substrate framework, focusing on pioneering token smart contract development and offering a secure, scalable, and interoperable ecosystem with innovative token solutions and a visionary token ecosystem.

Introducing Ethereal: A Scalable and Secure Layer-1 Blockchain for Web3 Innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Ethereal (ETRL), an innovative Layer-1 blockchain platform designed to accelerate the adoption and scalability of Web3 applications. It stands out in the blockchain ecosystem for its high-speed transaction processing and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. This combination allows developers to effortlessly create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps), games, DeFi protocols, and various scaling solutions. Ethereal's core mission is to serve as the primary blockchain solution for enterprises, Web3 gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi), offering a powerful blend of flexibility, efficiency, and accessibility.

The platform's architecture is built around key principles such as cross-chain interoperability, decentralization, eco-friendliness, open-source development, and permissionless access. These features ensure that Ethereal not only supports a wide range of applications and services but also remains adaptable and inclusive. Its decentralized nature guarantees that control is distributed across the network, enhancing the platform's security and reliability. Additionally, its open-source framework encourages community contributions and continuous improvement.

Ethereal's technological prowess is marked by remarkable speed and scalability. It achieves transaction finality in approximately 2 seconds, significantly enhancing the efficiency of applications like metaverse gaming and cross-chain transactions. The platform is designed to process thousands of transactions per second, scaling up to potentially 65,000 TPS. This scalability is complemented by a robust security framework, featuring a Proof of Stake (PoS) Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus mechanism and a leaderless structure, which collectively provide institutional-grade security and resilience against attacks.

Beyond its technical capabilities, Ethereal fosters a vibrant ecosystem supporting a variety of use cases. It enables the development of cutting-edge dApps, NFT marketplaces, and comprehensive DeFi solutions. Node validators on the network are incentivized through the ETRL token system, which also facilitates governance and decision-making processes within the community. The platform's wallet solutions cater to diverse user needs, offering a range of options from user-friendly app wallets to more sophisticated command-line tools.

About ETRL Token

The ETRL token is an integral part of the Ethereal blockchain ecosystem, serving as its native cryptocurrency. It plays a crucial role in network operations, including staking for node validators, governance voting, and incentivizing network security and scalability. Holders of ETRL tokens can participate in key decision-making processes, such as voting on token burns and grant funding for new projects, aligning with the platform's goal of fostering a decentralized and community-driven environment. The ETRL token, with its multifaceted utility and low barrier to entry for validators, is designed to support the growth and stability of the Ethereal blockchain, ensuring a balanced and democratically governed ecosystem.

Based on BEP20, ETRL has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The token distribution for the project includes 10% for Private Sale, 30% for Exchange Listing, 5% for Marketing, 5% for Developers, and 50% allocated for Burn. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 15, 2023. Investors who are interested in ETRL can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about ETRL Token:

Official Website: https://ethereal.monster/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x22714c3532b4D52256f3c683e34170266b888D55\

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/etherealblockchain/

Telegram: https://t.me/joinethereal

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091308546035

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190451