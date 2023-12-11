Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Pomerium (PMG) on December 11, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PMG/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 7:00 UTC on the slated date.





Pomerium (PMG), a Blockchain Web3 game onboarding platform, aims to bridge the Web2 and Web3 gaming gap by creating original content and games featuring Pomeranian-based characters.

Introducing PMG: The Backbone of Pomerium's Gaming Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Pomerium (PMG), an innovative Web3 game studio, revolutionizing the gaming industry by blending traditional Web2 games with the advanced technology of Web3. The studio's primary focus is on creating a sustainable token ecosystem, centered around their proprietary tokens $PMG and $PMR. Pomerium distinguishes itself by developing original gaming content featuring Pomeranian-themed characters and games. This unique approach aims to facilitate the transition of traditional gamers into the Web3 gaming sphere, capitalizing on the growing popularity of mobile gaming, which has recently overtaken the market shares of PC and console gaming.

The cornerstone of Pomerium's strategy lies in its comprehensive suite of Web3 products and services. This includes the Pomerium Guardians, a data verification protocol ensuring the integrity of game data and transactions within their ecosystem, and the Pomerium Swap, a mechanism allowing for the seamless exchange between game items and Pomerium's tokens. Additionally, the studio offers user-friendly Web3 modules, enabling easy conversion of existing Web2 games into the Web3 format. These innovations are designed to create a user-friendly environment, making Web3 games more accessible and appealing to traditional gamers.

Pomerium's gaming portfolio is as diverse as it is engaging, featuring titles such as "Pome Run," "Pome Survival," and "Pome Rumble." Each game showcases unique storylines and gameplay mechanics, centered around the adventures of Pomeranian characters. This original IP content is a strategic move to build a long-lasting game world and community, drawing inspiration from successful game franchises. Moreover, Pomerium integrates NFTs within its games, offering players unique and tradeable digital assets that enhance the gaming experience and bridge various titles within the Pomerium ecosystem.

At its core, Pomerium is more than just a game studio; it represents a paradigm shift in the gaming industry. By harmonizing Web2 and Web3 gaming platforms, Pomerium not only caters to the current trends in the gaming market but also sets the stage for future innovations. Its focus on mobile gaming, combined with a robust token economy and a commitment to original content, positions Pomerium to be a significant player in the evolving landscape of digital gaming. This blend of technology, creativity, and strategic market insight makes Pomerium a unique and forward-thinking entity in the gaming world.

About PMG Token

The PMG token, a cornerstone of the Pomerium ecosystem, is a digital asset designed to serve as the governance token within their Web3 gaming platform. It plays a vital role in maintaining the economic stability and integrity of the platform, primarily used for operating the Pomerium Guardians, a sophisticated game data verification system. Holders of PMG tokens can participate in governance decisions, influence the development trajectory of the ecosystem, and receive incentives for validating game data. This tokenomics model, where PMG tokens are earned through engagement and contribution to the ecosystem, ensures a balanced and sustainable growth of Pomerium's gaming universe, aligning the interests of developers, players, and token holders.

Based on BEP20, PMG has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution includes 2% for the Seed Round, 3% for the Private Round, 10% for Strategy, 5% for Marketing, 35% for Guardians, 15% each for Partners/Advisors and the Team, and 15% for the Community Pool. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on December 11, 2023. Investors who are interested in PMG can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

