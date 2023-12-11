|Unternehmen
|ISIN-Code
|Dividende (Währung)
|Dividende (EUR)
|KESKO OYJ
|FI0009000202
|-
|0,27 EUR
|KESKO OYJ A
|FI0009007900
|-
|0,27 EUR
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|17,635
|17,725
|08:21
|17,625
|17,705
|08:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:15
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (11.12.2023)
|Fr
|Kesko Oyj goes ex dividend Monday
|Fr
|KESKO OYJ: Insider information: Kesko Corporation President and CEO Mikko Helander to retire during 2024
|14.11.
|KESKO OYJ: Kesko's sales in October
|13.11.
|KESKO OYJ: Kesko to purchase plots in Lahti in a continued effort to update its network of grocery store sites in line with its growth strategy
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KESKO OYJ
|18,025
|+0,36 %