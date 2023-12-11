Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 50/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-11 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 29.02.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 15.12.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB023027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 - INDEXO INDEXOSPO Public offering TLN 29.12.2023 RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 Akola Group AKO1L Capital increase - VLN effective date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.12.2023 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2023 Citadele banka CBLB050031A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.12.2023 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos Coupon payment date VLN investicijos" AEIB050025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB024029B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2023 AUGA group AUGB060024A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.