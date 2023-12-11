Anzeige
11.12.2023
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 50/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-11 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.12.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   29.02.2024                   securities auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Extraordinary     RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.12.2023 Coop Pank CPA           Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 11.12.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures     TLN  
   15.12.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.12.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
         LTGB023027B            securities auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 11.12.2023 - INDEXO INDEXOSPO          Public offering    TLN  
   29.12.2023                              RIG 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.12.2023 Akola Group AKO1L         Capital increase -  VLN  
                           effective date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.12.2023 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.12.2023 Citadele banka CBLB050031A     Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.12.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R         Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.12.2023 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos Coupon payment date  VLN  
         investicijos" AEIB050025A                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.12.2023 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.12.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.12.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date  VLN  
         LTGB024029B                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.12.2023 AUGA group AUGB060024A       Coupon payment date  VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
