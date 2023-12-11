Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR2D | ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 | Ticker-Symbol: 7FX
Frankfurt
11.12.23
09:15 Uhr
0,021 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.12.2023 | 08:31
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Samarkand Group plc: Interim Results

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Interim Results 

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc: Interim Results 
11-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 December 2023 
 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
 
Interim Results 
 
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, announces its unaudited 
interim results for the half year ending 30 September 2023 ("H1 2024"). 
 
Financial Highlights 
   -- Revenues have decreased by 1% to GBP8.1m (H1 2023: GBP8.3m) 
   -- Brand Ownership revenues are up 18% to GBP3.6m (H1 2023: GBP3.1m) 
   -- Nomad Technology enabled revenue decreased by 11% to GBP2.4m (H1 2023: GBP2.7m) 
   -- Distribution revenues decreased by 22% to GBP1.8m (H1 2023: GBP2.3m) 
 
   -- Gross margin increased 11% to GBP4.9m (H1 2023: GBP4.4m) 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 47% to GBP0.7m (H1 2023: GBP1.4m) 
 
Operational Highlights 
   -- Napiers the Herbalist, generated high levels of revenue growth propelled by successful launch on Amazon 
  and expanded channel partnership in China 
   -- Zita West UK revenue grew strongly in the period driven by significant success on Amazon and the launch 
  of single nutrient products 
   -- Improved operating efficiency across the business and strong progress in reducing inventory levels and 
  improving stock turns 
   -- Recruited new local senior leader for China operations to lead our team in Shanghai 
   -- Decision to cease supporting the Checkout website plugin product for the foreseeable future 
 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: "The forecast recovery of the Chinese market 
has not yet materialised, impacting our growth in China in FY 2024. Achieving profitability remains our top priority 
and as such, we have taken another significant step towards achieving this goal. The Board is confident that we 
continue to make strong progress towards profitability albeit behind our planned timetable. We are demonstrating that 
we are able to acquire and grow a portfolio of owned brands and are establishing a successful scaleup platform for 
niche brands. We acknowledge that the current share price does not reflect the value of the business, as is the case 
with many listed companies in the micro-cap arena. We are focused on delivering on our strategy and expect that as we 
make progress, this will ultimately be reflected in the market value of the Company." 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Samarkand Group plc               Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                        http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, Alex Cabral (Corporate Finance) 
                        IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk, David Scriven (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma Strategic Communications          +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                  samarkand@almastrategic.com 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad technology platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Group owns a portfolio of niche UK health and beauty brands that it develops in China and international markets.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

CEO Review

The first half of this financial year has brought some challenges, particularly in the core Chinese market, causing a slowdown in our topline growth. Despite the setback, I'm pleased to report significant year on year reductions in our losses, although the weaker first half has delayed our overall progress towards profitability within this financial year.

In the period, sales decreased 1% against the prior period (H1 2023: GBP8.3m) however gross profit increased 11% to GBP4.9m (H1 2023: GBP4.4m) which demonstrates our ability to create a more profitable mix. June, which is traditionally a peak shopping period for Chinese consumers fell short of our initial expectations broadly in line with market trends as Chinese consumer behaviour shifts away from peak shopping festivals. Excluding June, Group sales grew on average 7% compared to the previous year which is a positive trend albeit a lower overall growth rate than forecast at the beginning of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA losses reduced to GBP0.7m from GBP1.4m, a 47% reduction from the same period last year. We continue to make strong progress towards profitability.

UK based sales of our owned brands grew 11% versus last year due to channel expansion, new product launches and effective customer engagement. We are pleased with the momentum on our owned brands and expect this to be maintained as we see the benefit of improvements made to them. Throughout the first half, excluding China, UK and rest of the world sales of owned brands and our distribution activities accounted for 41 % of Group revenues and grew 13% compared to the prior year creating a better balance between China and UK based activities across the Group.

China based sales decreased 9% compared to last year and have, as yet, not matched our expectations following the end of lockdowns. The main contributing factors to this shortfall has been the slower than forecast performance in June and the introduction of new brands to our portfolio taking longer to convert to material sales. This is against the backdrop of a cautious Chinese consumer environment and increased competition in the form of higher levels of discounting across sales channels.

On my recent visit to China, I was able to work closely with our local team and our channel partners. This visit has already begun to yield new sales opportunities which started to materialise in H2 2024. Additionally, we have appointed a new senior leader for our China operations, who brings extensive experience in China's eCommerce landscape and a proven track record of operating as a senior executive for multinational consumer goods companies in China.

We have taken further selective cost action in the period and are working on additional structural cost actions to be implemented in H2.

Following a review of the commercial impact and the future prospects of our Checkout website plugin product, we have decided to stop supporting this specific product. The decision aligns with the Group's commitment to its strategic objective to move towards profitability. As a result we have recognised a non-cash impairment expense of GBP1.49m for the carrying value of the intangible asset. Whilst the adoption of our Checkout website plugin product has not met our expectations, our Nomad technology platform remains integral to our core cross-border eCommerce transactions.

Our cash position at the end of September was GBP1.65m, down from GBP2.0m at the end of March 2023.

Outlook

Q3 is off to a positive start with revenues in October 2023 19% ahead of last year and losses 63% lower than last year. November is historically our peak trading month, however in line with industry trends, November 2023 has traded behind the prior year in China. Our owned brands in the UK have traded well ahead of prior year.

We are confident in the continued growth of our owned brands in FY 2024 and are establishing a successful scaleup platform for niche brands. With the wider economic challenges in China and a fast-changing eCommerce landscape it is difficult to give a definitive forecast on Q4 trading at this stage. We expect Group revenues to be broadly in line with prior year.

While we are likely to miss our full year EBITDA target due to lower than planned revenue, the combined effect of our cost actions on an annualised basis put the business in a strong position to reach profitability in the following year. As a result of actions taken throughout FY 2024, we expect to enter FY 2025 in a materially better position than FY 2024 on a run rate basis.

The Company is exploring options to accelerate the growing parts of the business which may include new strategic partners and the disposal and/or restructuring of non-core assets.

David Hampstead

Chief Executive Officer

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Overview

During the period the Group's revenues decreased by 1% to GBP8.1m (H1 2023: GBP8.3m). Gross profit increased by 11% to GBP4.9m (H1 2023: GBP4.4m) with gross margin increasing to 61% (H1 2023: 54%).

Brand ownership is up 18% to GBP3.6m (H1 2023: GBP3.1m), Nomad technology is down 11% to GBP2.4m (H1 2023: GBP2.7m) with revenues from our distribution business decreasing 22% to GBP1.8m (H1 2023: GBP2.3m). Revenue growth in China was dampened by a weaker June month caused by a combined effect of changing shopper behaviour, lower consumer confidence and cancellation of planned channel activities.

The Group's gross profit increased in H1 2023 from GBP4.4m to GBP4.9m and gross margin has increased in H1 2023 from 54% to 61% and improved overall from those levels achieved in FY 2023. The change in gross margin is a result of changes in our product mix and sales channels.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 47% from GBP1.4m to GBP0.7m.

Operating expenses

Selling and distribution expenses increased to 34% (H1 2023: 28%) of revenue, as a result of a change in sales mix and increasing distribution and inflationary costs seen in the last six months.

Administrative expenses, excluding one-off costs such share-based payment expense, acquisition and restructuring related costs, decreased to 34% (H1 2023: 42%) of revenue as a result of tighter controls over other administrative costs. The number of employees at 30 September 2023 was 85 (30 September 2022: 117), down from 158 at 31 March 2022.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted loss per share was 5.19p (H1 2023: 3.8p per share).

Net cash/(debt) 

Sep-23   Sep-22   Mar-23 
Cash and cash equivalents    1,658,643  3,054,184  2,017,150 
Right-of-use lease liabilities (418,101)  (590,164)  (573,785) 
Borrowings           (1,459,278) (1,451,113) (1,453,298) 
Net cash/(debt)         (218,736)  1,012,907  (9,933)

At the period end, the Group's net debt position was GBP0.2m (H1 2023: net cash GBP1.0m), excluding the IFRS 16 lease liabilities, net cash was GBP0.2m (H1 2023: GBP1.6m). The Group's reduction in staff and operational costs has resulted in 99% improvement in operating cashflow from negative GBP2.0m to GBP7,802.

Inventories

The Group reduced gross inventories from GBP3.4m to GBP3.0m. Improvements in inventory management and ordering process has resulted in the Group holding lower inventory levels. To reduce complexity, the Group focused on reducing the breadth of inventory in its UK and bonded warehouses.

Depreciation and amortisation

The total depreciation and amortisation costs were GBP0.2m and GBP0.4m respectively (H1 2023: GBP0.2m and GBP0.3m). The Group reduced its investment in its Nomad Technology platform and a result development cost capitalised during the period reduced to GBP0.1m (H1 2023: GBP0.6m).

Adjusted EBITDA loss

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 47% from GBP1.4m to GBP0.7m. The improvements in adjusted EBITDA loss is driven principally by the decrease in staff cost and operating costs.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2023 

Year ended 
                             Period ended 30     Period ended 30 
                             September 2023      September 2022      31 March 
                                                      2023 
                             (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)       (Audited) 
                          Notes GBP            GBP            GBP 
Revenue                       3   8,132,309        8,254,207        17,476,825 
Cost of sales                    3   (3,208,355)       (3,814,675)       (7,814,362) 
Gross profit                       4,923,954        4,439,532        9,662,463 
Selling and distribution expenses             (2,805,574)       (2,325,694)       (5,381,270) 
Administrative expenses               4   (4,450,721)       (3,776,853)       (7,728,517) 
Adjusted EBITDA                      (664,195)        (1,392,232)       (2,227,968) 
Restructuring costs                 5   (77,292)         (157,031)        (507,085) 
Impairment on intangible assets           5   (1,489,580)       -            - 
Share-based payment and related expenses      5   (101,274)        (113,752)        (712,271) 
EBITDA                          (2,332,341)       (1,663,015)       (3,447,324) 
Depreciation and amortisation               (627,085)        (521,189)        (1,140,524) 
Operating loss                      (2,959,426)       (2,184,204)       (4,587,848) 
Finance income                      2,051          64,539          20 
Finance costs                       (106,084)        (59,529)         (162,502) 
Loss before taxation                   (3,063,459)       (2,179,194)       (4,750,330) 
Taxation                         13,627          13,271          129,465 
Loss after taxation                    (3,049,832)       (2,165,923)       (4,620,865) 
Other comprehensive income: 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign 
operations 
                             (6,034)         (3,333)         (47,859) 
Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss 
in subsequent periods 
                             (6,034)         (3,333)         (47,859) 
Total comprehensive loss for the period          (3,055,866)       (2,169,256)       (4,668,724) 
 
Loss attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Company               (3,029,365)       (2,122,404)       (4,571,494) 
Non-controlling interests                 (20,467)         (43,519)         (49,371) 
                             (3,049,832)       (2,165,923)       (4,620,865) 
 
Loss per share (basic and diluted)         6   (0.0519)         (0.0387)         (0.0778) 
 
Comprehensive loss attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Company               (3,035,399)       (2,125,737)       (4,619,353) 
Non-controlling interests                 (20,467)         (43,519)         (49,371) 
                             (3,055,866)       (2,169,256)       (4,668,724)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

For the six-month ended 30 September 2023 

30 September 2023  30 September 2022  31 March 2023 
                     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Audited) 
                  Notes GBP          GBP          GBP 
ASSETS 
Intangible assets          7   5,551,141      7,265,902      7,338,884 
Property, plant and equipment       160,291       236,470       203,417 
Right-of-use assets            352,661       492,649       489,890 
Non-current assets            6,064,093      7,995,021      8,032,191 
Inventories             8   2,572,847      2,618,636      2,212,227 
Trade receivables             1,343,409      2,125,136      1,722,637 
Corporation tax recoverable        126,616       120,251       227,946 
Other receivables and prepayments     540,997       785,409       706,513 
Cash and cash equivalents         1,658,643      3,054,184      2,017,150 
Current assets              6,242,512      8,703,616      6,886,473 
Total assets               12,306,605     16,698,637     14,918,664 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Share capital            9   583,582       583,582       583,582 
Share premium               22,954,413     22,954,413     22,954,413 
Merger relief reserve           (2,063,814)     (2,063,814)     (2,063,814) 
Accumulated loss             (15,829,992)    (10,555,318)    (12,901,901) 
Currency translation reserve       (85,394)      (7,766)       (79,360) 
Total equity attributable to parent    5,558,795      10,911,097     8,492,920 
Non-controlling interest         (159,709)      (133,390)      (139,242) 
Total equity               5,399,086      10,777,707     8,353,678 
 
Right-of-use lease liabilities      107,066       323,341       260,779 
Borrowings                1,403,516      1,394,412      1,398,787 
Deferred tax liability          334,257       356,963       347,884 
Accrued liabilities            512,441       512,441       512,441 
Total non-current liabilities       2,357,280      2,587,157      2,519,891 
 
Trade and other payables         2,298,133      1,709,326      2,088,101 
Accrued liabilities            1,223,087      976,484       1,261,043 
Deferred revenue             662,222       324,439       328,434 
Borrowings                55,762       56,701       54,511 
Right-of-use lease liabilities      311,035       266,823       313,006 
Total current liabilities         4,550,239      3,333,773      4,045,095 
Total liabilities             6,907,519      5,920,930      6,564,986 
 
Total liabilities and equity       12,306,605     16,698,637     14,918,664

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2023 

Share               Currency 
                          Merger relief              Non-controlling 
                 Capital Share   reserve    Translation Accumulated         Total 
                     Premium          reserve   loss     interests    equity 
                 GBP    GBP     GBP       GBP      GBP      GBP        GBP 
 
Balance at 1 April 2023     583,582 22,954,413 (2,063,814)  (79,360)  (12,901,901) (139,242)    8,353,678 
Loss after taxation       -    -     -       -      (3,029,365) (20,467)    (3,049,832) 
Other comprehensive loss     -    -     -       (6,034)   -      -        (6,034) 
Total comprehensive loss for the -    -     -       (6,034)   (3,029,365) (20,467)    (3,055,866) 
period 
Share based payments       -    -     -       -      101,274   -        101,274 
                 -    -     -       -      101,274   -        101,274 
Balance at 30 September 2023   583,582 22,954,413 (2,063,814)  (85,394)  (15,829,992) (159,709)    5,399,086 
 
 
Balance at 1 April 2022     547,148 21,022,958 (2,063,814)  (31,501)  (8,546,753) (89,871)    10,838,167 
Loss after taxation       -    -     -       -      (2,122,404) (43,519)    (2,165,923) 
Other comprehensive income/   -    -     -       23,735   -      -        23,735 
(loss) 
Total comprehensive income/   -    -     -       23,735   (2,122,404) (43,519)    (2,142,188) 
(loss) for the period 
Shares issued on acquisition net 458   29,042   -       -      -      -        29,500 
of fees 
Shares issued on open offer net 35,976 1,902,413 -       -      -      -        1,938,389 
of fees 
Share based payments       -    -     -       -      113,839   -        113,839 
                 36,434 1,931,455 -       -      113,839   -        2,081,728 
Balance at 30 September 2022   583,582 22,954,413 (2,063,814)  (7,766)   (10,555,318) (133,390)    10,777,707

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2023 

30 September 2023  30 September 2022  31 March 2023 
                          (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Audited) 
                          GBP          GBP          GBP 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Loss after taxation                (3,049,832)     (2,165,923)     (4,620,865) 
Cash flow from operations reconciliation: 
Depreciation and amortisation           627,086       521,189       1,140,524 
Impairment on intangible assets          1,489,580      -          - 
Finance costs                   48,445       59,529       20,630 
Finance income                   (2,051)       (64,539)      (20) 
Net exchange differences              -          64,531       - 
Share option expense                101,274       113,752       216,346 
Income tax credit                 (13,627)      (13,271)      (129,465) 
Working capital adjustments: 
Inventories                    (360,620)      1,101,612      1,508,021 
Trade and other receivables            521,999       (385,470)      131,918 
Trade and other payables              629,941       (1,257,504)     (626,169) 
Cash generated (used in) operating activities   (7,805)       (2,026,094)     (2,359,080) 
Interest paid                   -          (11,243)      - 
Corporation tax paid                -          (6,897)       (7,477) 
Net cash generated (used in) operating activities (7,805)       (2,044,234)     (8,047,840) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (1,654)       (44,218)      (67,602) 
Disposal of property, plant and equipment     1,565        1,925        9,336 
Payment of intangible assets            (147,929)      (609,214)      (1,095,564) 
Payment of deferred consideration         -          (80,000)      (80,000) 
Interest received                 2,051        8          20 
Net cash (used in) investing activities      (145,967)      (731,499)      (1,233,810) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from issue of share capital (net of fees) -          1,937,889      1,937,889 
Repayment of right-of-use lease liabilities    (164,888)      (142,180)      (329,001) 
Interest paid                   (9,883)       -          (24,671) 
Repayment of borrowings              (30,324)      (37,315)      (71,131) 
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities    (205,095)      1,758,394      1,513,086 
 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents      (358,867)      (1,017,339)     (2,087,282) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  2,017,150      4,049,118      4,049,118 
Effect of FX changes on cash and cash equivalents 360         22,405       55,314 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period     1,658,643      3,054,184      2,017,150

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the period ended 30 September 2023 1. General information

Samarkand Group plc was incorporated in England and Wales on 12 January 2021. The address of its registered office is Unit 13 & 14 Nelson Trading Estate, The Path, Merton, London SW19 3BL. 2. Basis of preparation and measurement

(a) Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Samarkand Group plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group"), comprises the results of the Group for the 6 months ended 30 September 2023. These interim financial statements are not audited nor reviewed by independent auditors, were approved by the board of directors on [8 December 2023].

The financial information in this interim report has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards. The accounting policies applied by the Group in this financial information are the same as those applied by the Group in its financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and which will form the basis of the 2023 financial statements.

The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2023 included in these financial statements does not constitute the full statutory accounts for that year. The Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2023 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The Independent Auditors' Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statement for 2023 was (i) unqualified, although included an emphasis of matter in respect of material uncertainty around going concern and (ii) did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Unless otherwise stated, the financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling (GBP) which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates.

Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into GBP at the rate of exchange on the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the exchange rate ruling at the reporting date. The resulting gain or loss is reflected in the "Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income" within either "Finance income" or "Finance costs".

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for certain financial instruments that have been measured at fair value.

The financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis, which contemplates the continuity of normal business activity and the realisation of assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. The directors of Samarkand Group plc have reviewed the Group's overall position and outlook and are of the opinion that the Group is sufficiently well funded to be able to operate as a going concern for at least the next twelve months from the date of approval of these financial statements.

Going Concern

For the year ended 31 March 2023, the Group faced another challenging year with ongoing widespread COVID lockdowns in China and China's rapid exit of the zero COVID position in December 2022. The Directors recognise the importance of moving the Group into profitability for the year ending 31 March 2024 and have made significant progress towards this goal. The Group's continued cost actions into H1 2024, have resulted in a 47% reduction in adjusted EBITDA losses from GBP1.4m to GBP0.7m. However, a weaker first half in China has limited the Group's progress.

The Directors continue to actively explore additional funding options to support the Group's operations and long-term viability. In this regard the Group is considering various options, including but not limited to, trade financing, sale of non-core assets and other strategic opportunities. These efforts are ongoing, and the Directors are diligently working towards these goals.

Despite the cost base reduction and ongoing exploration of additional funding, in the event that trading does not proceed as planned, the Group's financial performance and cash flow projections indicate the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Although there are material uncertainties, several mitigating factors have been considered by the Directors in their assessment of the going concern assumption. These include the steps taken to further reduce costs, the progress made in exploring various strategic options to raise additional funds and its pre-COVID trading record. The directors believe that these factors, will enable the group to overcome the identified challenges and continue its operations.

The Directors are confident in the Group's ability to mitigate the identified risks and uncertainties. As a result, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, acknowledging the material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

The financial statements do not include the adjustments that would result if the Group is unable to continue as a going concern.

(b) Basis of consolidation

The Consolidated Group financial statements comprises the financial statements of Samarkand Group plc and its subsidiaries.

A subsidiary is defined as an entity over which Samarkand Group plc has control. Samarkand Group plc controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.

Changes in the Group's interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. The carrying amounts of the Group's interests and the non-controlling interests are adjusted to reflect the changes in their relative interests in the subsidiary. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognised directly in equity and attributed to owners of the Company.

Intra-group transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions are eliminated; unrealised losses are also eliminated unless cost cannot be recovered. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to ensure consistency of accounting policies with those of the Group.

The total comprehensive income of non-wholly owned subsidiaries is attributed to owners of the parent and to the non-controlling interests in proportion to their relative ownership interests. 3. Segmental analysis

An analysis of the Group's revenue and cost of sales is as follows: 

Unaudited      Unaudited      Audited 
                    30 September 2023  30 September 2022  31 March 2023 
Revenue analysed by class of business: GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
Brand ownership            3,616,189      3,055,517      6,678,067 
Nomad technology            2,417,380      2,727,147      6,027,090 
Distribution              1,806,886      2,325,534      4,423,676 
Other                 291,854       146,009       347,992 
 
Total revenue             8,132,309      8,254,207      17,476,825 
 
Cost of sale by business unit:     GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
Brand ownership            1,319,992      1,292,910      2,516,506 
Nomad technology            939,732       940,036       2,072,450 
Distribution              948,631       1,579,483      3,222,704 
Other                 -          2,246        2,702 
 
Total cost of sale           3,208,355      3,061,619      7,814,362

Segment assets:

The non-current assets of the Group are not measured or reported internally on a segmental basis as they are not considered to be attributable to any specific business segment. 

Unaudited      Unaudited      Audited 
                   30 September 2023  30 September 2022  31 March 2023 
Revenue by geographical destination: GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
UK                  3,076,487      2,783,011      5,378,273 
China                4,829,173      5,334,955      11,712,321 
Rest of the World          226,649       136,241       386,231 
 
Total revenue            8,132,309      8,254,207      17,476,825 4. Expenses by nature

An analysis of the Group's expenses by nature is as follows: 

Unaudited      Unaudited      Audited 
                                     31 March 
                 30 September 2023  30 September 2022 
                                     2023 
Administrative expenses:     GBP          GBP          GBP 
Property costs          125,386       194,963       279,992 
Staff costs            2,039,593      2,478,415      4,629,379 
Professional fees         221,678       303,055       622,188 
Other               395,916       529,637       977,602 
Restructuring costs      (a) 77,292       157,031       507,085 
Share based payment charge    101,274       113,752       712,271 
 
Total administrative expenses   2,961,138      3,776,853      7,728,517

(a) Restructuring costs are as a result of corrective actions taken in light of the challenges presented by the disruptions caused by the continued impacts of the pandemic in China. 5. Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and exclude exceptional items, depreciation, and amortisation. Exceptional items are those items the Group considers to be non-recurring or material in nature that may distort an understanding of financial performance or impair comparability.

Adjusted EBITDA is stated before exceptional items as follows: 

Unaudited      Unaudited      Audited 
                                    31 March 
                30 September 2023  30 September 2022 
                                    2023 
                GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
Restructuring costs       77,292       157,031       507,085 
Share based payment charge   101,274       113,752       712,271 
Impairment on intangible assets 1,486,580      -          - 
                1,665,146      270,783       1,219,356 
 6. Loss per share 
                               Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
                                                 31 March 
                               30 September 2023 30 September 2022 
                                                 2023 
                               GBP         GBP         GBP 
 
Basic and diluted loss per share               (5.19) pence   (3.87) pence   (7.78) pence 
 
Earnings 
Loss for the purpose of basic and diluted earnings per share (3,029,365)    (2,122,404)    (4,571,494) 
 
Number of shares 
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares in issue 58,358,201    54,923,137    56,635,964 
 7. Intangible assets 
           Development costs Trademarks Brands  Goodwill Website Total 
           GBP         GBP     GBP     GBP     GBP    GBP 
Cost 
At 1 April 2023   3,406,596     118,220  2,484,091 2,829,718 70,980 8,909,605 
Additions      142,897      5,032   -     -     -    147,929 
At 30 September 2023 3,549,493     123,252  2,484,091 2,829,718 70,980 9,057,534 
Amortisation 
At 1 April 2023   1,066,292     46,611   433,640  -     24,178 1,570,721 
Amortisation charge 347,406      8,153   80,980  -     9,553  446,092 
Impairment*     1,489,580     -     -     -     -    1,489,580 
At 30 September 2023 2,903,278     54,764   514,620  -     33,731 3,506,393 
 
Net book value 
At 31 March 2023   2,340,304     71,609   2,050,451 2,829,718 46,802 7,338,884 
At 30 September 2023 646,215      68,488   1,969,471 2,829,718 37,249 5,551,141 
           Development costs Trademarks Brands  Goodwill Website Total 
           GBP         GBP     GBP     GBP     GBP    GBP 
Cost 
At 1 April 2022   2,330,437     99,596   2,484,091 2,829,718 70,198 7,814,040 
Additions      598,251      10,180   -     -     783   609,214 
At 30 September 2022 2,928,688     109,776  2,484,091 2,829,718 70,981 8,423,254 
 
Amortisation 
At 1 April 2022   493,548      32,503   271,680  -     5,073  802,804 
Amortisation charge 257,229      6,785   80,980  -     9,554  354,548 
At 30 September 2022 750,777      39,288   352,660  -     14,627 1,157,352 
 
Net book value 
At 31 March 2022   1,836,889     67,093   2,212,411 2,829,718 65,125 7,011,236 
At 30 September 2022 2,177,911     70,488   2,131,431 2,829,718 56,354 7,265,902

* During six months period ending 30 September 2023, the Group continued its efforts towards the development and roll out of Nomad Checkout, its website plugin product. Significant progress was made in onboarding new clients, signifying positive trajectory for the product. In October 2023, an anticipated key partner decided not to pursue the integration and rollout of the product, this development necessitated a review of the commercial impact and the future of the Nomad Checkout product. After careful evaluation of the product's progress, and despite the progress made, the Group made the difficult decision to stop supporting the Nomad Checkout product. The decision aligns with the Group's commitment to its strategic objective to move towards profitability. As a result of this decision the Group has recognised a non-cash impairment expense of GBP1,489,580 which represents carrying value of the Nomad Checkout product at 30 September 2023. 8. Inventories 

30 September 2023  30 September 2022  31 March 2023 
                         GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
Finished goods                  3,112,475      3,363,195      2,980,627 
Provision for obsolescence            (539,628)      (744,559)      (768,400) 
Total inventories                 2,572,847      2,618,636      2,212,227 
 
Cost of inventory recognised in profit and loss  3,208,355      3,814,675      7,814,364 
 9. Share capital 
                               Number of shares  Share capital 
                             Note No.        GBP 
 
At 1 April 2022 
                               51,618,966     516,190 
Shares issued on 15 August 2022                45,802       458 
Shares issued on 21 September 2022              3,597,616     35,975 
At 30 September2022, 31 March 2023 and 30 September 2023   58,358,201     583,581 10. Notes to the statements of cash flows

Net debt reconciliation: 

Opening balances Cash flows Non-cash movements Closing balances 
                     GBP        GBP      GBP         GBP 
Six-month period ended 30 September 2023 
Cash and cash equivalents        2,017,150    (358,867)  360        1,658,643 
Right of use lease liabilities      (573,785)    164,888   (9,204)      (418,101) 
Borrowings                (1,453,298)   30,324   (36,304)      (1,459,278) 
Totals                  (9,933)     (163,655)  (45,148)      (218,736) 
 
Six-month period ended 30 September 2022 
Cash and cash equivalents        4,049,118    (1,017,339) 22,405       3,054,184 
Right of use lease liabilities      (720,353)    130,189   -         (590,164) 
Borrowings                (1,452,127)   1,014    -         (1,451,113) 
Totals                  1,876,638    (886,136)  22,405       1,012,907

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  290963 
EQS News ID:  1793487 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793487&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.