Das Instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2023

The instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2023



Das Instrument UUD AU000000PXS5 PHARMAXIS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2023

The instrument UUD AU000000PXS5 PHARMAXIS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2023



Das Instrument YMI CA9855721069 YELLOW PAGES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2023

The instrument YMI CA9855721069 YELLOW PAGES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2023

