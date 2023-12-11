Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market to Reach $6,859.2 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in investment in luxury cars along with increase in comfort level for the drivers drive the growth of the global autonomous vehicles market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Surface Material (Leather, Cloth Others), By Application (Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Seats, Neck Warmers), and Region. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global automotive seat climate systems industry size generated $4,177.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $6,859.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing automotive climate systems industry report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)

119 - Tables

65 - Charts

341 - Pages

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4150

Prime determinants of growth

Market expansion is being propelled by various factors, such as increase in investment in luxury cars, increase in comfort level for the drivers, and technological advancement in the automotive industry coupled with the development of autonomous vehicles. However, system complexity and cost-related issues have hampered the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rise in investments in the growth of smart cities coupled with R&D activities are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $4,177.8 Million Market Size In 2032 $6,859.2 Million CAGR 5.3 % No. Of Pages In Report 354 Segments Covered Level Of Automation, Component, Application, And Region Drivers Increase In Investment In Luxury Cars Increase In Comfort Level For The Drivers Opportunities Technological Advancements In The Automotive Industry Development Of Autonomous Vehicles Restraints Availability Is Limited To Premium Cars System Complexity

The heavy commercial vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-thirds of the global automotive seat climate systems market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032, owing to the demand.

The cloth segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on surface material, the cloth segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global automotive seat climate systems market, Fabric seats are cost-effective to produce, exhibit notable durability, and are inherently practical. Their versatility makes fabric or cloth-type seats a straightforward and sensible choice, which is prominently featured in most cars. The climate-controlled seat operates by circulating warm or cool air from beneath the seat's surface and the fabric seat helps in passing the air. This system comprises the climate-controlled seat control unit, as well as the thermoelectric components located within the driver and front passenger seatbacks and beneath the seats themselves. A climate control blower, situated at the base of the seats, directs heated or cooled airflow to regulate the seat temperature. The seats made from fabric help to regulate the whole process.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4150

The hardware segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the neck warmers segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global automotive seat climate systems market revenue, Luxury vehicles are equipped with heated seats. They operate like water heaters, air dryers, and other devices designed to generate warmth. However, they differ from ventilated and cooled seats in that they utilize an elongated material strip that serves as a resistor. When an electric current passes through this strip, it transforms the energy into heat, which then radiates to warm the seat and the occupant. The market's growth is driven by the growth in sales of passenger cars, rise in per capita income, and urbanization. This is expected to boost the demand for automotive heated seats. Additionally, recent advancements and the proactive involvement of major market players in introducing new products and innovative solutions are expected to contribute to this trend. For instance, in August 2021, Ford secured a patent for moisture-sensing seat technology that identifies moisture within the seat through liquid-permeable seat covers and adjusts climate control accordingly.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global automotive seat climate systems market revenue . In North America, the market is driven by factors such as advanced technology, heightened comfort standards, increase in investments in R&D initiatives, and the expanding presence of electric and autonomous vehicles. To deliver increasingly opulent experiences to consumers, prominent luxury automotive manufacturers are making substantial investments in R&D and engaging in joint ventures such as BMW, Audi and others.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of seat climate control systems in the automotive industry.

The automotive seat climate control system market has been comprehensively analyzed for the period from 2022 to 2032.

Latest developments in the industry are detailed in the research study.

Top companies in the sector are profiled, offering valuable insights into their operations, strategies, and market presence.

The research study encompasses various segments and regions, providing a thorough analysis of the market landscape.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-seat-climate-systems-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

AB Volvo

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Group

Renault SA

Tesla, Inc

Jaguar Land Rover Limited

Continental AG

Volkswagen Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive seat climate systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive -

Automotive Seat Market Research Report 2023-2032

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Research Report 2023-2032

Motorcycle Seat Market Research Report 2023-2032

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Research Report 2023-2032

Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-seat-climate-systems-market-to-reach-6-859-2-million-globally-by-2032-at-5-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302011118.html