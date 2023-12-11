AKTSIASELTS INFORTAR results of the initial public offering of its shares and final price

AKTSIASELTS INFORTAR (registry code: 10139414, address Sadama tn 5, 10111, Tallinn, Estonia; the Company) announces the results of the initial public offering of its shares (the Offering) and the final price of the Offering (Offer Price). Offer Price In consultation with AS LHV Pank and Swedbank AS (together as the Arrangers) and taking into account the results of the book-building process as to the interest of institutional investors, the Company has approved the final Offer Price of 26.00 euro per one Offer Share. Results of the Offering During the Offering the Company offered up to 1,200,000 newly issued ordinary shares with the possibility to increase the number of offered ordinary shares up to 1,800,000 newly issued ordinary shares (the ordinary shares offered by the Company hereinafter together referred as Offer Shares and all the shares of the Company hereinafter as the Shares). In addition, Swedbank AS (Stabilising Arranger) had the right to, in consultation with AS LHV Pank, pursuant to the allocation of the Offering decided by the Company, allocate to the investors additionally up to 180,000 Offer Shares (Overallotment Shares). During the Offering the investors subscribed for a total of 1,375,445 Offer Shares, which means that the base volume of the Offering was oversubscribed by 175,445 Shares. In total 5517 investors participated in the Offering and the total monetary amount of the subscriptions submitted by the investors in the Offering reached 41.4 million euro (taking into account the demand in institutional offering and the price of 32.00 euro in case of retail offering), which exceeds the monetary base volume of the Offering i.e. 31.2 million euro (calculated from the minimum price of the price range - 26.00 euro) by 1.3 times. Infortar decided to not use its right to increase the volume of the Offering and it was decided to allocate to the investors 160,000 Overallotment Shares. Thus, as a result of allocation, a total of 1,360,000 Offer Shares shall be distributed to the investors. The monetary gross value of the Offering was 35,360,000 euro. Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar Ain Hanschmidt: "When the economy is falling then Infortar is growing, raising funds and becomes listed on stock exchange. By organising this IPO, we moved against the flow as is the norm for us and achieved a strong result in a difficult environment. Becoming public and the capital raised gives us an additional boost for international expansion. We give thanks to all of those who trusted in us and our portfolio - all retail investors shall receive all the Shares they subscribed for on the lowest price level." LHV Head of Investment Banking Mihkel Torim: "Infortar's IPO is the biggest in the Baltics during the last two years and based on market cap it is the third biggest company at Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Despite difficult times, the transaction was successful and provides Infortar and opportunity to realise its development plans as a public company with wide investor base. The active participation of retail investors is also pleasing as it was an important focus point for the Company." Allocation of Offer Shares and listing of the Shares Allocation of Offer Shares to retail investors was based on the following principles: -- All subscription orders from the same subscriber were summed up; -- Each retail investor is allocated the number of Shares they subscribed for. Holders of Offer Shares allocated in the Offering will be eligible for any dividends paid by the Company for the financial year started on 1 January 2023, and for any subsequent financial year. Offer Shares allocated to investors are expected to be transferred to the securities accounts of the investors on or about 13 December 2023. Trading with all the existing Shares of the Company on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Baltic Main List is expected to commence on or about 14 December 2023, under ticker INF1T. More information Kadri Laanvee Head of Investor Relations of AS Infortar kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee https://infortar.ee/et/ipo 