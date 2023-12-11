Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.12.2023 | 09:46
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anemoi International Ltd: New id4 Contracts

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: New id4 Contracts 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: New id4 Contracts 
11-Dec-2023 / 08:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company") 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
id4 awarded 5 New Contracts in the Middle East 
The Company is pleased to announce that id4 AG ('id4'), has signed five new, multi-year contracts in the Middle East 
for the provision of id4's innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management software. The aggregate value of the 
contracts is USD 29'000 in the first year, increasing to USD 35'000 in year three. 
 
Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, iD4 Founder, stated "Whilst these initial contracts are relatively small, they are 
significant, not only because they expand on the company's existing contract in the Middle East but because our early 
participation in the region's increasingly regulated Financial Services Industry will, hopefully, create further 
potential opportunities." 
 
About: 
 
id4 is a leading RegTech software company for the Financial Services industry. We solve an age-old problem using the 
most up to date technology to reduce manual processes. id4 gives Advisers, Wealth & Asset Managers and Private Banks 
all the tools they require to manage prospective clients from the outset of the relationship through to the end of the 
relationship; the Lifecycle of the relationship. 
 
id4 is the go-to solution for financial industry professionals wanting a seamless, digital solution that identifies and 
verifies clients in real-time. 
 
https://id4clm.com/ 
 
END 
Investor Enquiries: 
Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 290950 
EQS News ID:  1793357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.