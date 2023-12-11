DJ Anemoi International Ltd: New id4 Contracts

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: New id4 Contracts 11-Dec-2023 / 08:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd ("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company") (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) id4 awarded 5 New Contracts in the Middle East The Company is pleased to announce that id4 AG ('id4'), has signed five new, multi-year contracts in the Middle East for the provision of id4's innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management software. The aggregate value of the contracts is USD 29'000 in the first year, increasing to USD 35'000 in year three. Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, iD4 Founder, stated "Whilst these initial contracts are relatively small, they are significant, not only because they expand on the company's existing contract in the Middle East but because our early participation in the region's increasingly regulated Financial Services Industry will, hopefully, create further potential opportunities." About: id4 is a leading RegTech software company for the Financial Services industry. We solve an age-old problem using the most up to date technology to reduce manual processes. id4 gives Advisers, Wealth & Asset Managers and Private Banks all the tools they require to manage prospective clients from the outset of the relationship through to the end of the relationship; the Lifecycle of the relationship. id4 is the go-to solution for financial industry professionals wanting a seamless, digital solution that identifies and verifies clients in real-time. https://id4clm.com/ END Investor Enquiries: Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

