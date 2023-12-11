NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (277/23)

As of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 36-month contracts on Novo Nordisk A/S B-shares. From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Monday, December 11, 2023. The 36-month contracts on NOVOB will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1183581