Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
11.12.2023 | 09:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (277/23)

As of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce
36-month contracts on Novo Nordisk A/S B-shares. 

From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and
clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in
the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after
business on Monday, December 11, 2023. The 36-month contracts on NOVOB will be
introduced in addition to the existing contracts. 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1183581
