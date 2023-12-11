Australian utility Synergy has secured approval for its plan to build a 500 MW/2,000 MWh battery energy storage system in Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Western Australia's Regional Joint Development Assessment Panel has approved Synergy's plans to construct a 500 MW, four-hour battery energy storage system near the coal town of Collie and has also provided a green light for infrastructure approvals to support a possible expansion to 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh. Synergy plans to build the AUD 1.6 billion ($1.05 billion) Collie Battery Energy Storage System (CBESS) approximately 200 kilometers ...

