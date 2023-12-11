Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - TradeWire, a pioneering fintech startup, has officially launched its new machine learning and artificial intelligence-driven analytics platform designed for traders. TradeWire provides traders with actionable insights and powerful tools to make data-backed trading decisions.





TradeWire Launch: Introducing the AI-Driven Analytical Platform for Traders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/190394_tradeaiimage.jpeg

Empowering Traders with AI-Driven Analytics and Tools

TradeWire utilizes advanced AI to analyze massive financial datasets and generate actionable insights. But the platform provides much more than just analytics. TradeWire offers a suite of interactive tools to help traders execute intelligent strategies effectively.

Users can analyze financial statements, earnings reports, and other fundamentals to evaluate companies. TradeWire's economic calendar allows traders to see upcoming macro events that may impact markets. Engaging infographics help digest market data visually.

Timely news alerts notify users about developments that could act as potential catalysts. Customizable screeners allow traders to scan markets based on technical and fundamental criteria.

TradeWire also offers a library of strategy scripts that traders can use to build automated algorithms for charting, indicators, and trade execution. By combining powerful AI analytics with a comprehensive toolkit, TradeWire provides an all-in-one platform for executing intelligent trading strategies seamlessly.

Cutting-edge AI uncovers valuable insights, while the interactive tools empower traders to act on those insights effectively. This pairing of analytics and capabilities aims to give traders an advantage and revolutionize data-driven trading.

Democratizing Cutting-Edge Analytics

TradeWire aims to democratize access to the same powerful analytics used by institutional firms and make it available to all types of traders. The platform provides individual traders advanced capabilities that were previously only accessible to large hedge funds and prop trading companies.

TradeWire believes that technology should benefit traders equally, regardless of their experience level or account size. The startup seeks to tear down the technological barriers that have given bigger firms an unfair competitive edge historically.

The TradeWire analytics platform is currently in an open beta testing period to collect user feedback and optimize the product experience before full public launch. Analytical tools are automated by TradeWire partner RevenueBot for use with exchanges. Users can sign up for early access to the beta program directly on www.tradewire.ai.

Through leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning, combined with a relentless focus on product innovation, TradeWire aims to revolutionize how individual traders use technology to trade smarter in financial markets.

About TradeWire

TradeWire is a fintech startup founded in 2022 by former hedge fund quants and data scientists. TradeWire's mission is to empower traders worldwide by making robust AI analytics accessible to all.

Dim Volynski

partner@tradewire.ai

+34 600 14 40 86

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190394