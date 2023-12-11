Bauer Solar is expanding its "Premium Protect" series with its new 440 W glass-glass solar modules. Since the beginning of December, the German PV manufacturer has only offered glass-glass modules.From pv magazine Germany Bauer Solar completely converted its solar module portfolio to glass-glass architecture at the start of December. The German photovoltaic manufacturer now offers the glass-glass panel line in 430 W and 440 W versions. The new panels feature bifacial n-type TOPCon half cells and anti-reflection solar glass. Bauer Solar said the degradation of the modules is only 1% in the first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...