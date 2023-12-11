TU Deflt researchers made a first attempt to validate reconfigurable solar modules using prototypes in outdoor tests. The panels consist of two or more blocks of solar cells that are connected to a switching matrix and reportedly achieve a 10.2% higher energy yield than conventional shade-resilient modules under partial shading conditions.A group of researchers at the Netherlands' Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) has developed a new design for reconfigurable PV modules that can reportedly provide a 10% higher energy yield than conventional shade-resilient PV panels with fixed interconnections ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...