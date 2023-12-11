In H124, Record posted steady management fee growth of 3% y-o-y to £19.6m as the company benefited from a higher assets under management equivalent (AUME) base. Total revenues, however, were down 3% as performance fees in H123 outweighed those earned in H124. Profit before tax was down 17% y-o-y to £6.3m as Record incurred costs related to its expansion and modernisation initiatives. In line with its progressive dividend policy, Record increased its dividend by 5% y-o-y to 2.15p per share. After four years as CEO, Leslie Hill announced her retirement and will be succeeded by Dr Jan Witte (CEO of the subsidiary Record Currency Management) at the end of FY24 in March. He has also been appointed to the board as executive director with effect from 1 January 2024. Leslie will maintain her share ownership in Record and will assist senior management in Record's transition phase.

