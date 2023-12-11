Canon welcomes 62 new creative minds to its EMEA Ambassador Programme

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2008, the Canon EMEA Ambassador programme has grown into one of the most influential industry initiatives bringing photographers, videographers and cinematographers together to share their knowledge and skill with the broader imaging community. This month, marking the most comprehensive programme update in the past three years, 62 cross-discipline creators will join the ranks.

Following a rigorous selection process by a panel of industry experts, this year's intake will be pivotal in advancing the programme's goals. These include fostering solid relationships between Canon and the professional community to support, educate, inspire and nurture visual storytellers at all levels in a shared passion. New artistic voices will be vital to this conversation, spearheaded by the likes of Camilla Ferrari and Chiara Negrello, two young creatives brimming with talent and ideas whose first connections with Canon were forged years prior as alumni of the Canon Student Development Programme.

Binoj Nair, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the new cohort to the Canon EMEA Ambassador Programme, a diverse and dynamic group of visual storytellers who share our passion for image-making and storytelling. A panel of industry experts has carefully selected these talented creators, representing the best of their respective fields, from photography and videography to cinematography. We believe this group will not just mark a change but boldly spearhead a transformative era for the program. Moreover, the expanded size of the program opens doors for us to extend our reach, inspiring and empowering a broader spectrum of creatives through impactful workshops, compelling talks, and enlightening tutorials."

The Canon EMEA Ambassador Programme celebrates the best of visual storytelling by bringing together talented creators from different fields and backgrounds. They include internationally acclaimed visual artists and photojournalists who lead the way in their craft, as well as rising stars who have mastered the art of engaging audiences with their stories. This year, the programme features three new additions from across the Middle East who will share their passion and technical know-how: Abdulaziz Adel Alsorayai from Kuwait, a commercial photographer and videographer who specializes in the food and beverage industry; Mohammad Murad, also from Kuwait, a wildlife photographer with a passion for bird photography; and Naim Chidiac from Lebanon, a sports and action photographer.

For more information and the full list of Canon EMEA Ambassadors, please visit here: https://en.canon-me.com/pro/ambassadors/

Media enquiries, please contact Canon Middle East Mai Youssef e. mai.youssef@canon-me.com ASDAA BCW e. Canon.mena@bcw-global.com About Canon Middle East Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE. Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei - 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267778/Canon_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canon-welcomes-62-new-creative-minds-to-its-emea-ambassador-programme-302011272.html