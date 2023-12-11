Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Adds ELTIF to Wealth Product Platform Following CSSF Regulatory Approval

Apollo Clean Transition Equity ELTIF to provide European investors greater access to clean transition investments across private markets



Launch supports Apollo's goal of deploying $50B in clean energy and climate capital by 2027

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the Apollo Clean Transition Equity ELTIF ("ACT Equity ELTIF" or the "Fund") will launch via Apollo Private Markets SICAV, the firm's Luxembourg-based product platform, after receiving regulatory authorization from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)1. ACT Equity ELTIF is designed to offer wealth investors across Europe greater access to private equity opportunities focused on the transition to clean energy and sustainable industry.

The addition of ACT Equity ELTIF to the Apollo Private Markets platform furthers Apollo's commitment to provide individual investors institutional-quality managed products through its Global Wealth business. Through Apollo Private Markets SICAV's structure, ACT Equity ELTIF will be accessible to European investors in their local currency and will be fully funded at launch.

"This marks another important milestone as we scale the solutions offered through our Global Wealth business to help meet the needs of European investors," said Apollo's Veronique Fournier, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Global Wealth. "This new offering will broaden access to private markets while offering exposure to thematic climate and transition private equity investments that we believe our clients seek."

Over the last five years, Apollo-managed funds have deployed over $23 billioni into energy transition and sustainability-related investments.

"The launch of ACT Equity ELTIF reinforces our commitment to invest in the clean energy transition and ability to deploy capital at scale across sectors and strategies. We're thrilled to expand access to our strategy, which will offer eligible investors in Europe the ability to participate in what we view as a generation-defining opportunity to address climate change," said Olivia Wassenaar, Apollo's Head of Sustainability and Infrastructure.

S64 serves as platform advisor, RBC serves as administrator and custodian, and Clifford Chance acts as legal advisor to Apollo.

The Fund may be subject to certain regulatory limits that could preclude participation in certain transactions. This is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and any securities of any issuer referenced herein may not be offered or sold in the United States.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $631 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or solicitation. Any offer or solicitation in respect of ACT Equity ELTIF will be made only through a confidential offering documents which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its objectives. All the characteristics or objectives of the fund as described in its offering documents should be taken into account.

Contacts

For Media:

Sam Turvey

Maitland for Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Apollo-maitland@h-advisors.global

___________________________

1 Apollo Private Markets SICAV is governed by Part II of the Luxembourg law relating to undertakings for collective investment.

i As of December 31, 2022. Deployment commensurate with Apollo's clean transition investment framework, which provides guidelines and metrics with respect to the definition of a clean transition investment. Reflects (a) for equity investments: (i) total enterprise value at time of signed commitment for initial equity commitments; (ii) additional capital contributions from Apollo-managed funds and co-invest vehicles for follow-on equity investments; and (iii) contractual commitments of Apollo-managed funds and co-invest vehicles at the time of initial commitment for preferred equity investments; (b) for debt investments: (i) purchase price on the settlement date for private non-traded debt; (ii) increases in maximum exposure on a period-over-period basis for publicly-traded debt; (iii) total capital organized on the settlement date for syndicated debt; and (iv) contractual commitments of Apollo-managed funds and co-invest vehicles as of the closing date for real estate debt; (c) for SPACs, the total sponsor equity and capital organized as of the respective announcement dates; (d) for platform acquisitions, the purchase price on the signed commitment date; and (e) for platform originations, the gross origination value on the origination date.