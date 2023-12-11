SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC and Beneway Is Jointly Working With BD Banker For Up to 15 Million Pre-IPO Debt and Equity Financing to Facilitate Acquisition of Major Fintech and Catering Groups, Supply Chain Integration, Pre-IPO Franchising and To Ex

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) today announces that SUIC and Beneway have worked with FINRA registered broker-dealer banker, and is looking for up to 15 million pre-IPO debt and equity financing. SUIC would use the funds to acquire several targeted major fintech and catering group companies and to finance its supply chain integration process and pre-IPO franchising that will expedite Beneway's IPO.

Part of the financing will be used in more catering group acquisition. I.Hart Group is currently operating 150 global franchised locations under a variety of brands and products in its portfolio including hot pot, Monga Taiwan style fried chicken, flower tea drinks, dumplings, cloud kitchen management, AI Smart machines, and more. It is integrating more successful brands and catering groups into its family in Asia and targeting 25 different strong brands. It is replicating its successful multi-branding business model and teaming up with US top franchise marketing and sales agencies to enter the US franchise market in 50 states and to expand and achieve its target of 750 franchises and self-owned restaurants prior to its IPO.

Part of the financing will also be used in supply chain integration. Through its supply chain fund and AI Fintech supply chain platform, SUIC will provide more innovative financial products to merchants and franchisees that will accommodate the latter's urgent need on business expansion. SUIC and Beneway will join hands with Boom Fintech Taiwan whose nine revolutionary technology patents will create an advanced platform to accelerate expansive growth and markets integration.

"We are quite excited for this financing round to support the pre-IPO franchising and business expansion that allows for the flexibility to scale up as our business grows. At the same time, we are transforming the industry by adopting a revolutionary multi-branding cuisine-specific business model. As we enter major markets in the US, Europe and other parts of the globe, we will have more aggressive merger and acquisitions and franchising with financing plans. Through capital market financing, we aim to build extensive retail and supplier network in each country, and solidify our position as a leading player in the global catering franchise and fintech market. We are intent in achieving the highest value for our shareholder." said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com