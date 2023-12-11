Camino Minerals Corp.: Camino Signs Contract to Commence Copper Exploration Drilling in December at Los Chapitos, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with Geotecnica Y Construcciones Del Peru S.A.C. ("GCP"), to complete 2,000 meters of core drilling at its Los Chapitos Copper Project ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project") in Peru. GCP is a Peruvian drilling company with a successful track record of drilling programs in Peru since 2011. The drilling rig will mobilize to Los Chapitos on December 18th, with the drilling campaign expected to commence on December 22, 2023. The upcoming campaign is fully funded through a CAD$1.5 million earn-in payment by Camino's exploration partner at Los Chapitos, Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (see news release dated November 23, 2023).

"The commencement of drilling in December at Los Chapitos sets a strong start to our planned exploration programs in Peru through 2024," said Jay Chmelauskas, President and CEO of Camino. "The Los Chapitos copper property is thought to be part of a major IOCG copper system, and this drilling program is designed to grow the project by making new discoveries and potentially expanding known copper mineralized zones."

The drilling campaign will focus on targeting additional copper oxide targets and potential copper sulphide mineralization. This campaign will generally focus on copper mineralization targets along the Diva Structural Fault that extends for over 8km, which is one of several mineralized trends at Los Chapitos (see Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Figure 1. Copper mineralization targets along the Diva Structural Fault at Los Chapitos, Peru.

Figure 2. Fault structures controlling copper mineralization at Los Chapitos, Peru.

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, FAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

