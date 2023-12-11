Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces a New Attraction, the World's Largest Dispensary Welcomes the World Famous Koolsville Tattoo Shop, Inside the Las Vegas SuperStore

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNH) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has subleased a 500 square foot portion of the Las Vegas SuperStore to Koolsville Tattoo Shop ("Koolsville"), a prominent Las Vegas based Tattoo chain. Like Planet 13's restaurant, bar, and many other attractions, Koolsville will be located adjacent to the Grand Hallway, which continues to expand as the focal point in the heart of the SuperStore, offering more and more events, live music and entertainment in 2024.

"One of the strategic goals we laid out at the start of the year was to add attractions and increase utilization of the Las Vegas SuperStore footprint," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "The addition of Koolsville helps offset our lease costs while adding yet another exciting partner who will drive additional traffic to our SuperStore. This expands our unique entertainment options, further enhancing the customer experience. Over the course of Q1 2024, we will add Cannabition, Koolsville, and our much-anticipated consumption lounge to our popular restaurant, bar and production viewing area creating a one-of-a-kind cannabis experience."

"We are thrilled to be joining one of Las Vegas' premier tourist locations that sees millions of visitors every year. We've built a reputation as Las Vegas' go to spot for drop in tattoos and this location will build on that," said Mari Gonzales, Koolsville Co-Owner. "It will be our closest location to the strip and with the popularity of the Planet 13 SuperStore it will likely be our busiest."

The newest attraction is expected to open in Q1 2024, with Koolsville being primarily responsible for the design and buildout of their subleased space.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois where Planet 13 opened its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in these states but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would?", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the upcoming opening of new attractions at the Las Vegas SuperStore. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

