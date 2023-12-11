Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: 80M) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Option (the "Agreement") with Azimut Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) (the "Optionor") to acquire up to an undivided 70% interest in the Pilipas Lithium Property (the "Property"), located approximately 50 km south of the Company's Radis Lithium Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

The Pilipas Property consists of 135 claims totaling 7,100 ha and is situated within the La Grande Subprovince (Archean Superior Province). It is primarily underlain by volcano-sedimentary rocks (Greenstone) of the Lower Eastmain Greenstone Belt: conglomerate, sandstone, basalts and felsic to intermediate tuffs. Two regional NW-SE dextral faults transect the southwestern and northeastern parts of the Property. The Property is immediately adjacent to the newly discovered Ninaaskumuwin spodumene pegmatite made by Quebec Precious Metals on their Elmer East project (Figure 1 and 3). The Pilipas Property is a highly prospective environment for lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites, as well as highly prospective for both gold and copper.

Lithium Potential

Two district scale shears, and secondary structures with multiple large-scale folds with dilation along fold axis and in folds, have potential to host potential LCT pegmatites (Figure 2).

The SIGEOM database contains records of several pegmatite outcrops (SIGEOM code I1G), while hyperspectral and high-resolution satellite imagery suggests numerous large white pegmatite dykes that straddle the greenstone contact, and major fault zones (Figure 3).

Pilipas is immediately adjacent to the newly discovered 175-meter long by 42-meter wide Ninaaskumuwin spodumene pegmatite immediately to the south (Figure 1 and 3).

Gold and Copper Potential

The Pilipas Property is in structural continuity with the InSight prospect on the adjacent Munischiwan Property (up to 100.5 g/t Au, 435.0 g/t Ag, 156.0 g/t Te and 1.67% Cu from grab samples).

A 2019 IP survey at Munischiwan suggests that the prospect may extend onto Pilipas (Figure 2).

Historical Work

A geophysical (VTEM) survey in 2006 covering most of the Property (630 line-km at a nominal line spacing of 100 m and 50 line-km at 1000-m spacing) and a magnetic survey in 2013 (2,514 line-km with 25-m spacing and 137 line-km with 500-m spacing).

A regional lake-bottom sediment survey (13 samples) and limited rock sampling (32 grab samples).

A soil sampling survey in 2005 covering most of the property (former Eastmain Resources Inc., now Fury Gold Mines Ltd.: 1,045 samples analyzed for 35 elements).

Infrastructure

The Billy-Diamond Highway passes through the center of the Property.

Hydropower flanks the east side of the Property.

Easily accessible from Radisson and KM 381 Relais Routier.

"For over a year now, we have been diligently evaluating numerous projects to compliment our Radis Lithium Project," comments Ophir CEO Shawn Westcott. "We ae eager to get crews on site, to rapidly advance any new LCT Pegmatite discoveries."





Figure 1: Pilipas Property location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/190482_de8ecb91d412fa04_001full.jpg







Figure 2 - Regional geology and historical grab samples displaying gold, silver and copper values proximal to the Pilipas Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/190482_de8ecb91d412fa04_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Satellite imagery and Sentinel-2 hyperspectral analysis displaying potential pegmatite outcrops



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/190482_de8ecb91d412fa04_003full.jpg

Management cautions that discoveries on adjacent properties (i.e. Spodumene on the Ninaaskumuwin discovery at Elmer East and gold on the InSight Prospect on the Munischiwan Property) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Pilipas Property. Grab samples are selective by nature and unlikely to represent average grades. The Company considers the Pilipas Property to host potential for spodumene pegmatites (LCT) due to its favorable greenstone geological setting, regional faulting, sheer zones and hinge fold.

Acquisition Agreement

The terms of the Agreement provide the Company the option acquire a 70% direct interest in the Property by making the following cash and share payments and incurring exploration expenditures:



Cash (CDN$) Securities Exploration or Other Work Commitments

(CDN$) Interest Earned Closing $20,000 2,000,000 Shares -

Year 1 $25,000 1,000,000 Shares $400,000

Year 2 $25,000 1,000,000 Shares $1,600,000 50% Year 3 $30,000 2,000,000 Shares $2,000,000 70% Total $100,000 6,000,000 Shares $4,000,000



After satisfying the Year 2 commitments, the Company shall earn a 50% interest in the Property. After satisfying the Year 3 commitments, the Company shall earn a 70% interest in the Property. If the Company earns a 70% interest in the Property, the parties shall form a joint venture that is 70% held by the Company and 30% by the vendor. If the Company earns a 50% interest in the Property but fails to earn a 70% interest, the parties shall form a joint venture that is 50% held by the Company and 50% by the vendor. If after formation of the joint venture either party's interest is diluted below 10%, it shall be converted into a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Property.

The parties are dealing at arm's length and no finder's fee are payable in connection with the transaction. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., Senior Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

The results discussed in this document are historical. An Ophir Gold Corp. qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property's potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Ophir

Ophir Gold Corp. is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Radis Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec, and the past producing Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The Company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Radis Property over a three-year period from Eastmain Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines Limited, and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Breccia Property from DG Resource Management Ltd.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. Azimut holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec (Canada). Its wholly owned flagship project, the Elmer Gold Project, has advanced to the resource stage with a strong exploration upside. Azimut also controls a strategic land position for copper-gold, nickel and lithium (see the document: Azimut in Numbers).

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 85.2 million shares issued and outstanding.

