Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) issued a positive opinion for BRAVECTO (fluralaner) 150 mg/ml powder and solvent for suspension for injection for dogs. The CVMP recommends the product for approval for the treatment and persistent killing of fleas (Ctenocephalides felis and Ctenocephalides canis) and ticks (Rhipicephalus sanguineus, Ixodes ricinus, Ixodes hexagonus, and Dermacentor reticulatus) for 12 months. If the European Commission (EC) adopts the recommendation, this injectable formulation of BRAVECTO can be used by or under the supervision of a veterinarian and for administration to dogs and puppies six months of age and older.

"Since our initial launch of BRAVECTO nearly a decade ago, Merck Animal Health has been committed to bringing innovations to our customers that protect pets longer from flea and tick infestations and the associated health risks," said Rick DeLuca, executive vice president and president, Merck Animal Health. "With today's positive opinion of this injectable formulation of BRAVECTO, the first and only once-yearly injectable flea and tick medication, pet owners are one step closer to a new, convenient option to help ensure year-round comprehensive protection from fleas and ticks without the need for administering multiple doses of medication."

Certain ticks can transmit serious infections in dogs. Many ticks can live in both warm and cold temperatures and are known to feed on dogs,1 making continuous year-round protection of utmost importance for pets and people.

"Though people often think of flea and tick season during the summer months, studies have shown that while fleas and ticks are most active from early spring through the fall, they can be a threat year-round," said Holger Lehmann, vice president, Pharmaceutical Research Development, Merck Animal Health. "If approved, a once-yearly dosing of BRAVECTO injectable can provide a long duration of protection, simplifying care for both pet owners and veterinarians. This promotes compliance and helps ensure continuous protection."

Based on the CVMP's recommendation, the EC is expected to issue a decision for marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) during the first quarter of 2024.

About BRAVECTO (fluralaner)

Since its introduction in 2014, BRAVECTO has provided longer-lasting flea and tick protection, with more than 300 million doses distributed in more than 100 countries. BRAVECTO is available in a variety of formulations, including products for both dogs and cats.

The flea and tick life cycles can also last for months and missed doses of monthly treatments may leave gaps in protection.

Providing pets with continuous flea and tick protection is essential whether the pet goes outside or not. Contrary to popular belief among pet parents, fleas and ticks are not only active in the spring and summer months, but they are a year-round risk.

Fleas and ticks can easily infest dogs and cats. They also can bite and pose health risks to human family members whether at home or outdoors. Ticks can spread serious diseases including rickettsiosis, anaplasmosis and borreliosis (Lyme disease), while fleas are the most common external parasite found on pets and can transmit bartonellosis (Cat Scratch disease) and tapeworms.

About Merck Animal Health

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than a century, we've been at the forefront of research, bringing forward medicines, vaccines and innovative health solutions for the world's most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, producers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

