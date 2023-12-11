Perceptronics and Pacific Defense, leading providers of AI and ML enabled Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, were recently awarded $9.94M in new contracts by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to advance and mature modular system capabilities aligned to The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard for airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) missions. The award builds on a series of prior Air Force, Navy, and Army awards to deliver a prototype system based on the proposed SOSA small form factor (VNX+) standard, advance SOSA security architectures, and apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms and techniques to EW/SIGINT functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211781030/en/

Pacific Defense (Graphic: Business Wire)

Perceptronics, an affiliate business of Pacific Defense, specializes in AI and ML techniques applied to various military applications and is leading the development of VNX+ software defined radios (SDRs) that enable low space weight and power (SWaP) intelligent sensor payloads. "Perceptronics' core focus is on innovative ways to enhance operational effectiveness of mission solutions through the application of advanced algorithms," said Elan Freedy, GM of Perceptronics. "We're excited to bring our AI expertise to this program."

"Pacific Defense is pleased to work with our partners at Perceptronics to advance SOSA aligned sensing applications including bringing the proposed SOSA Small Form Factor (VNX+) payloads to new heights," said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW, SIGINT and Autonomy at Pacific Defense.

The awarded contract has an 18-month period of performance running through Dec of 2024 with primary places of work in Nashua, NH, El Segundo, CA and Fairfax, VA.

About Perceptronics

Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Perceptronics Solutions develops Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies that help people make better decisions when facing uncertainty or operating in high stress environments. Our world-class scientists, engineers and human-computer interaction experts design and implement solutions that apply advanced algorithms to build systems that focus on the user's tasks and decisions. By combining innovative science, artificial intelligence, and compelling design, we help our clients tackle the most difficult problems now faced by the US Department of Defense and security agencies, local governments, and corporate enterprises. See more information at www.percsolutions.com and www.linkedin.com/company/perceptronics-solutions-inc.

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms and C2 capabilities to US and International customers, with a particular focus on CMOSS solutions. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211781030/en/

Contacts:

For more information contact:

Kent Mader info@pacific-defense.com