Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Heran (Kevin) Zhou as Corporate Secretary of the Company effective as of the date hereof, subject to regulatory approval by Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mr. Zhou is a finance and economics specialist and is currently a financial analyst with Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"). Prior to joining Resurgent, he acquired work experience globally in Canada, the United States, and China, serving analytical roles in private equity and asset management firms. In addition to his role at Resurgent, Mr. Zhou also serves as the corporate secretary of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU). Mr. Zhou holds a B.Com. with distinction from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Zhou will be replacing Mike Dai in this capacity, who has relinquished his Corporate Secretary role to focus exclusively on his duties as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company also wishes to provide an update on recent exploration activities on the Red Line claims in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia. Following the Company's completion of its 2023 field program, (please see press release dated September 12, 2023), the Company has now received an update from the University of British Columbia geochronology centre ("UBC") regarding U-Pb age-dating analysis of samples from two of the prospective porphyritic syenites discovered in 2023. UBC did not recover any zircons from the two samples after attempted extraction and was therefore unable to determine their ages using this method. The Company will continue to assess the geological implications of these findings and consider alternative options as part of its ongoing exploration efforts.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

